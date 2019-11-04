ASG Group expands national operations with 1ICT acquisition

ASG Group has announced the acquisition of Brisbane-based technology firm 1ICT in a move to further grow its national presence.

For an undisclosed amount, the transaction, according to ASG, is in line with its strategy to grow the business through a combination of acquisitions and organic expansion.

"We believe 1ICT will fit in perfectly with our own entrepreneurial spirit and culture and with our long-standing commitment to putting clients and their needs at the very centre of everything we do," said ASG CEO Dean Langenbach.

"As a part of the ASG group, we will work together on how we can leverage each other's clients, capabilities, and industry knowledge, while providing ASG with a solid base in Queensland."

Under the terms of the acquisition, ASG said 1ICt will continue to both operate under its own brand and service its customers in Australia and India. Additionally, co-founders Anthony Gavin and Satish Naidu will continue to stay in the company.

1ICT was founded in 2013 and has over 130 employees.

ASG's most recent win was in August with Main Roads WA. Under the AU$75 million IT services contract, ASG agreed to provide applications and infrastructure managed services, which will be critical to the work of the authority, including customised applications support and maintenance for over 100 applications.

Additionally, ASG will also provide the state government entity with Dynamics 365 CRM, Sharepoint, and Azure Support.

On the infrastructure side, ASG said the deal also involves service desk and desktop support; server, storage, and database; network support; security devices; and traffic control system support.

ASG Group was in 2016 wholly acquired by Japan's Nomura Research Institute (NRI). NRI paid approximately AU$349 million for 100% ownership of the ASX-listed company.

