Over 20 Texas local governments hit in 'coordinated ransomware attack'

Twenty-three local Texas governments have been infected with ransomware last week in what Texas officials have described as a coordinated attack.

The attack took place on Friday morning, August 16, US time, when several smaller local Texas governments reported problems with accessing their data to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

DIR officials did not pubish a list of impacted local governments. On Friday, the agency couldn't provide an exact number of impacted entities, but a day later, DIR said the number is 23.

"It appears all entities that were actually or potentially impacted have been identified and notified," DIR said. "Responders are actively working with these entities to bring their systems back online."

The organization has been coordinating recovery efforts together with more than ten other Texas and US government agencies, such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the FBI, the DHS, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and others.

"At this time, the evidence gathered indicates the attacks came from one single threat actor," DIR officials said on Saturday.

.JSE ransomware

ZDNet has learned from a local source that the ransomware that infected the networks of the 23 local Texas governments encrypts files and then adds the .JSE extension at the end.

This ransomware strain does not have its own name, being generally called the .jse ransomware --although some antivirus vendors detect it as Nemucod, under the name of the trojan that drops it on infected hosts.

First signs of this .jse ransomware have been spotted as early as August 2018, but activity has continued and has been reported as recently as this month. The ransomware is a strange one as it does not leave a ransom note behind, confusing victims who most of the time don't know what happened.

In recent months, US cities have been a prime target for ransomware gangs, with infections reported all over the US.

In July, the governor of Louisiana declared a state emergency after a similar coordinated ransomware attack hit several school districts.

Related malware and cybercrime coverage: