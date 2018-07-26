At Target, engineers drive IT decision making

Target CIO/CDO Mike McNamara says the retailer's decision to move to the Google Cloud Platform was based largely on the preferences of its engineering team. [Cloud TV]
By Stephanie Condon
| July 26, 2018 -- 17:33 GMT (10:33 PDT)
| Topic: Cloud TV - Video Series
Cloud
How Etsy is using AI to improve its search function
How police work is evolving, thanks to voice recognition and the cloud
How Etsy chose a public cloud provider without relying on bias or opinion
Enterprise Software
Microsoft is now bigger than IBM has ever been - but Google's growth is astonishing
Big Data Analytics
Fortnite runs on cloud, analytics
Intuit sells its largest data center amid move to AWS
Walmart and Microsoft Azure sign strategic digital partnership
Join Discussion