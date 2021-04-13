Aussie Broadband moves into white label space

Image: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband announced on Tuesday it has moved into the white label space, with an unnamed company with a customer base of 3 million already signed up.

"For commercial reasons, the customer cannot be disclosed," the company said, and added that 25,000 of the customer's services would be shifted onto its network by fiscal 2022.

Under the arrangements of the reselling agreement, customers will be responsible for sales and marketing, with Aussie Broadband handling customer support, account and credit management, and service delivery. The telco will be reselling its NBN, Opticomm, and VoIP services.

"The market is evolving as we're seeing a number of well-known Australian retail brands across several industries either looking to expand into telecommunication services under their own label, or needing a higher quality customer experience for their existing telco customer base to match their brand promise," Aussie Broadband managing director Phil Britt said.

Recently in Australia, an energy company has become an NBN reseller, airlines now sell insurance, and supermarkets have long offered MVNO mobile services.

The company on Tuesday also updated its number of connections as of the end of March. Residential broadband connections now sit at 340,000, with 33,500 business broadband customers. Overall, the company added 30,400 services to its network in the first quarter of the calendar year.

For its first half, Aussie Broadband saw revenue spike by 89% to AU$157 million for the six months to December 31, thanks to the addition of 81,000 customers to its network.

Aussie Broadband reported a net loss of AU$10.5 million, with a AU$12 million hit coming from the line items related to its IPO completed during the half.

The company said before these items, it had AU$2.9 million in profit, compared to a loss of AU$1.6 million a year prior.

