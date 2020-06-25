Australian government to move to Azure-based records management

Australian government entities will soon see records held in the cloud, thanks to an initiative led by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to modernise digital records management in the public sector.

In an approach to market (ATM), the DTA said the Digital Records Transformation Initiative (DRTI) aims to promote modernised records management through effective use of "new smart technology", improve productivity using automation, increase the re-use of information assets across government, and increase compliance with regulations for the management of government records.

According to the ATM, the DTA is seeking an "innovative" software-as-a-service solution to improve the government's information management environment and practices, as well as to address current records management problems.

"The customer wants to create an information management environment that is agile and suited to current and emerging records management needs," the DTA wrote.

"The customer is seeking an innovative records management solution that connects to multiple business systems and repositories to automatically capture, classify, and securely dispose of records based on their content with minimal user input in accordance with the requirements of applicable records management legislation, standards, and authorities."

It wants a solution that ensures data is appropriately managed and identified as a record, regardless of which system it is created in or maintained on.

The DTA said the main corporate environment is the Azure cloud, with "primary tools within the Microsoft 365 product". As such, the successful solution would be expected to be "optimised for this identity management and security environment".

It said it may manage information using Microsoft Azure resources; Microsoft 365, primarily SharePoint Online; cloud-based project management products; customer relationship management products; or a wide range of other repositories, including coding, design, finance, and human resource management business systems, and is seeking a solution that can integrate with these.

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) is hoping to lift the digital capability of the government's workforce, announcing plans in April to prepare the APS to charge forward with the federal government's ambitious transformation plans.

One of the priorities under the federal government's digital transformation strategy, launched in late-2018, was to create a government that is "fit for the digital age".

This included equipping the public service with the skills and digital ways of working that are needed to deliver "world-leading" services.

"Government has made significant progress on our digital journey, however, there is a long way to go. If we are to deliver the high calibre of digital services that Australians deserve, we need to act quickly and strategically to lift digital capability," the APSC, alongside the DTA, wrote in APS Digital Professional Stream Strategy.

The Digital Professional Stream Strategy will be overseen by DTA CEO Randall Brugeaud, who will also assume the title of digital head of profession.

Among other things, Brugeaud will be responsible for championing support for upskilling digital capability across agencies; defining what good digital capability looks like; guiding the strategy's implementation; and guiding identification of current and future professional standards and priority capabilities for the digital professional stream.

