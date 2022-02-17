Bardeen.ai moves out of stealth for browser-based no-code productivity platform

Bardeen.ai launched out of stealth this week with a browser-based no-code productivity platform. It also announced a seed round of $3.5 million from 468 Capital and FirstMark Capital.

Its software automates repetitive tasks such as scraping information from an app or web site and creating a spreadsheet or database of contacts.

It launched with more than 200 pre-built "playbooks" -- these are automation tools for specific tasks that work with popular web apps such as Slack, LinkedIn, Google Sheets, etc.

Pascal Weinberger, co-founder and CEO of Bardeen.ai, said: "It's aimed at professional users and designed to save them time in those daily repetitive tasks that everyone has to do. You would be surprised at how much time you can save."

Bardeen is focused on a new category of no-code software designed for popular cloud-based productivity applications. There are no special programming languages or scripting rules to learn for users to create a playbook that automates daily tasks.

All the playbooks can be customized and new playbooks can be created to share and sell by users.

Machine learning is used to help users identify which of their daily tasks could be automated. The software will recommend a playbook based on that workflow.

Artem Harutyunyan, co-founder and CTO at Bardeen.ai, said: "We started building this just before the COVID lockdowns and we were trying to solve our own problems. It has proved to be a useful tool for people working from home."

The web scraping capabilities of Bardeen is a key feature and Harutyunyan says changes to a web page are handled by using the sites' API.

The startup raised $3.5 million and says that its seed round was oversubscribed.

Bardeen works as an extension to Chrome, and other web browsers will be added. The service is free with plans to charge for users running five or more playbooks.

People working from home are discovering they have time to try new automation tools that were not available in their workplace before the COVID pandemic and the resultant lockdowns. The automation allows them to spend time on other work tasks or in some cases, they are able to add some side projects or third parties while fulfilling their day-job obligations.