Best Java bootcamps: Where to learn Java and why it can benefit your career

Despite a shortage of tech skills in the job market, computer science graduates often struggle to find employment. Most computer science curricula focus on low-level programming and other outdated skills, rather than the skills employers seek. Companies want employees who are familiar with cloud computing, big data, machine learning, and Java web development.

Coding bootcamps teach the skills employers are looking for, and they do it more quickly and in most cases, for less money, than colleges and universities offering four-year degrees.

What is Java and why should I learn it?

Java is a computing platform and programming language that powers many websites and applications. Java allows users to view 3D images, participate in online chats, and play online games.

Because Java is reliable, fast, and secure, it is frequently used to develop applications in cell phones, game consoles, and laptops. The Java platform includes a compiler, an execution engine, and code libraries.

Since Java has so many uses, it is the third most in-demand programming language in the world. The language is easy to learn and runs effectively on any operating system. It can also handle large amounts of data.

Benefits of a Java bootcamp

With the cost of college rising, coding bootcamps provide a popular alternative. The median cost of attending a coding bootcamp in 2020 was $13,500, and most bootcamps take just a few months to complete. Tuition at a four-year college or university, on the other hand, costs an average of $16,318 per year.

In addition, most Java bootcamps take just a few months to complete, compared to four years for a bachelor's degree. In the time it takes to earn a four-year degree, an individual can take a bootcamp, graduate, and earn about three years' worth of wages in their new job.

Students who don't live near a bootcamp provider –– and even those who do –– can take a Java bootcamp online. This convenient option allows bootcamp participants to study from the comfort of their own homes.

Many Java bootcamps require students to work in groups, which helps develop their teamwork skills as they gain experience working in a collaborative environment. Students often work on projects that they can include in their portfolios, increasing their chances of being hired following the bootcamp.

Code Fellows
Location: Remote

Program Cost: $12,000

Program Length: 10 weeks full time or 23 weeks part time

Learning Format: Online, full time or part time Code Fellows's Code 401 Java bootcamp teaches students to use Android Studio and IntelliJ IDEA to create their own Java applications. Students learn how to upload their applications to the cloud and install them on their phones. They also learn how to use cloud-based services through Amazon Web Services.

Coding Dojo
Location: Remote (for now)

Program Cost: $16,495

Program Length: 14 weeks

Learning Format: Online, full time Coding Dojo's flagship three-stack coding bootcamp covers Java, Python, and Mern. The program has an 89.1% six-month placement rate with an average starting salary of $72,000. Coding Dojo also offers a single-stack Java bootcamp for $8,000, but you'll have to call for information.

Coding Nomads
Location: Remote (for now)

Program Cost: $9-$899/month

Program Length: 250 hours

Learning Format: Online, self-paced or mentored Students can take Coding Nomads's online Java bootcamp as a self-paced course for $9 per month or with unlimited mentoring access for $899/month or three months for $2,499. Students learn to write complex Java applications and manage projects in Git and GitHub. Each participant completes two full Java projects by the end of the program.

MAX Technical Training
Location: Remote, Cincinnati

Program Cost: $14,000-$15,500

Program Length: 13-25 weeks

Learning Format: In person or online, full time or part time Max Technical Training's MAXimum coding and career bootcamp combines Java and C# (.net) in one accelerated, full-stack, 13-week coding bootcamp in Cincinnati, Ohio. This full-time bootcamp also covers SQL, Git/GitHub, Spring Framework, and Scrum, as well as teaching web technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Max Technical Training also offers a part-time online bootcamp that covers Java without C#.

The Software Guild
Location: Remote

Program Cost: $10,000

Program Length: 12 weeks for full time

Learning Format: Online, full time or part time The Software Guild's beginner-friendly Java bootcamp teaches object-oriented programming and database-driven web applications. Students learn how to use classes and objects and complete a Java mastery project. This program also covers REST web services, server-side programming, and database design using MySQL.

We Can Code IT
Location: Remote, Columbus

Program Cost: $14,900

Program Length: 14 weeks for full time, 22 weeks part time

Learning Format: In person or hybrid, full time or part time We Can Code IT offers a full-time Java bootcamp that is being held remotely for now but has in-person coding labs in Columbus, Ohio. The part-time bootcamp includes in-person or remote code jams every other weekend. Both programs cover HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, APIs, and object-oriented programming.

Zip Code Wilmington
Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Program Cost: $12,000

Program Length: 12 weeks

Learning Format: In person, full time Zip Code Wilmington requires $6,000 upfront, but there are scholarships available to cover this for students who demonstrate need. The other $6,000 may be forgiven if the student accepts an apprenticeship offer and the corporate partner pays the remaining tuition. The Java bootcamp covers Java, JavaScript, MySQL, and object-oriented programming.

Drawbacks of a Java bootcamp

Java bootcamps come with a few drawbacks. The biggest drawback is the rigorous schedule. In most full-time bootcamps, students not only attend classes for eight hours or more per day five days a week, but they have homework to do in the evenings as well. This can also leave very little time for family, friends, or running errands.

If you are working, you will either have to take a part-time bootcamp or take a leave of absence from work to complete the bootcamp. You won't have time to work while attending a full-time bootcamp.

Unlike a four-year degree, which provides skills in a variety of areas, coding bootcamps focus on a specific skill, such as Java. They can be a great way to get into an entry-level position, but may not lead to advancement, especially if the next level on the career ladder requires leadership or management skills.

Although most bootcamp graduates do get jobs in the field, it is not guaranteed. There is always the possibility that you might complete the bootcamp and be unable to find a job after paying thousands of dollars for training.

Should I enroll in a Java bootcamp?

Java bootcamps are best suited to individuals who want to learn the skills to land a job quickly while saving money on their education. If this sounds like you, a Java bootcamp may be the right choice.

For those who prefer a more traditional path to employment, an associate or bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field may be a better choice. This is especially true for those who want to advance their careers to the managerial level. Many companies require candidates for management positions to possess a bachelor's degree.

Are bootcamps still worth it in 2021? Bootcamps can be a great way to get started in a tech career such as Java developer, cybersecurity professional, or data scientist. They typically cost much less than a four-year degree and take only a few months to complete instead of years. Bootcamp graduates may have starting salaries of up to $80,000.

Can coding bootcamps get you a job? The Council on Integrity in Results Reporting reports that around 79% of bootcamp graduates are employed in the field within six months. Bootcamp grads often land jobs as software developers, web developers, and software engineers. Large companies such as Google and Apple hire bootcamp graduates, as do small companies and tech startups.