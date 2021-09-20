Discover 2021's best coding bootcamps

Coding bootcamps rival degree programs in marketable skill development and career preparation. Through an immersive curriculum in Python and the latest coding technologies, bootcamps provide a fast track toward lucrative, long-term employment in diverse job sectors. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 13% increase in computer and IT occupations from 2020-30, with educated, experienced workers earning annual salaries exceeding $100,000 in top jobs.

This guide explores what sets the best coding bootcamps apart from the rest.

What is a coding bootcamp?

There are as many different coding bootcamps as there are programming languages.

Bootcamp providers develop programs based on the needs of top IT employers, tracking industry trends to prepare graduates for immediate employment. Python bootcamps are arguably the most popular, followed closely by JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

In 2021, standout programs cover Python, web development, data science, and cybersecurity skills.



The best coding bootcamps of 2021

Flatiron School Coding bootcamp Shutterstock Cost: $16,900; pay upfront and installment payment plans available Location: Online or in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, or Washington, D.C. Enrollment: Full-time or "flex" schedule Time to Completion: 15, 20, 40, or 60 weeks Curriculum: Front-end development, JavaScript, ReactJS, front-end web applications, back-end development, SQL, and back-end web APIs $16,900 at Flatiron School

Coding Dojo Coding bootcamp Cost: $16,245 (full-time), $8,745 (part-time), or $1,950 or $3,850 (self-paced); pay upfront, installment payment plans, income share agreements, loans, and scholarships available Location: Online or in Bellevue, Boise, Chicago, Los Angeles, or Silicon Valley Enrollment: Full-time, on-site, online accelerated, online "flex," or self-paced Time to Completion: 8-32 weeks Curriculum: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Jquery, Flask, and React $16,245 at Coding Dojo

Tech Elevator Coding bootcamp (Image: Shutterstock) Cost: $15,950; deferred and monthly payment plans, financing, scholarships, workforce grants, and veteran benefits available Location: Online or in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Philadelphia, or Pittsburgh Enrollment: Full-time Time to Completion: 14 weeks Curriculum: JavaScript, C+, SQL, CSS, HTML, and APIs $15,950 at Tech Elevator

General Assembly Coding bootcamp (Image: Shutterstock) Cost: $14,950; pay upfront, income share agreements, installment payment plans, loans, and tuition discounts available Location: Online or in-person in Asia, Australia, Europe, or North America Enrollment: Full-time immersive, "flex" immersive, part-time, or self-paced Time to Completion: 10, 12, or 24 weeks Curriculum: JavaScript, React, Python, Django, Git, and Github $14,950 at General Assembly

Fullstack Academy Coding bootcamp Cost: $17,811; pay upfront, employer assistance, government assistance, scholarships, and loans available Location: Online or in New York City Enrollment: Full-time or part-time Time to Completion: 17 or 28 weeks Curriculum: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Git, Github, Bash, Sublime, and Chrome development tools $17,811 at Fullstack Academy

Hack Reactor Coding bootcamp (Image: Hack Reactor) Cost: $17,980; pay upfront, income share, split-payments, loans, scholarships, and veterans benefits available Location: Online or in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, or Seattle Enrollment: Full-time or part-time Time to Completion: 9 or 12 weeks Curriculum: React, ES6, and full-stack JavaScript $17,980 at Hack Reactor

Codesmith Coding bootcamp Shutterstock Cost: $19,350; scholarships available Location: Online or in Los Angeles or New York City Enrollment: Full-time or part-time Time to Completion: 12 weeks Curriculum: JavaScript, React, and Node.js $19,350 at Codesmith

Lambda School Coding bootcamp (Image: Shutterstock) Cost: $15,000 (U.S. and international students) or $30,000 (residents of California, Georgia, Texas, or Washington, D.C.); pay upfront, income-share agreements, payment installment plans, and California retail installment contracts available Location: Online Enrollment: Full-time Time to Completion: 6 months Curriculum: JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Node, React, Python, Redux, SQL $15,000 at Lambda School

How to choose a coding bootcamp

Sorting through so many programming bootcamps may seem overwhelming. Aspiring coders should consider factors including format, pace, cost, and placement services before deciding. Prospective students may also seek a Python bootcamp or similar specialty.

A student's location and their preferred bootcamp format are major factors.

Many programming bootcamps offer online, hybrid, and in-person learning options, designed to accommodate students across geographic and economic boundaries. Additionally, many bootcamps offer a choice of full, part-time, or self-paced programs.

While most programming bootcamps cost less than a traditional degree, affordability still impacts a student's final decision. Most bootcamps offer discounts for paying the total tuition costs upfront and honor veteran's benefits.

Many also offer installment plans, deferment until employment, or employer reimbursement programs.

How to apply to a coding bootcamp

Coding bootcamps have varying requirements for applicants. Generally, preferred candidates are dedicated, motivated, and possess some coding experience. The application process typically involves an in-depth interview, which includes a coding "challenge" to test a candidate's ability to solve coding problems.

The interview can make or break a student's chances for admission into a coding or Python bootcamp program. Students should prioritize interview preparation in the early stages of the application process. Most interviewers look for passion, potential, and a willingness to participate in the bootcamp experience.

Some providers offer paid bootcamp prep courses for prospective applicants. Others require applicants to complete a free introductory course before their interview.

All students should thoroughly research a program's format and enrollment options to suit their learning style and career goals. Many enrollees choose part-time, online options over more rigorous full-time, in-person programs.

How much can a programming bootcamp cost?

Many students choose bootcamps over degrees for their affordable tuition rates. However, enrolling in a bootcamp can be a big monetary commitment.

Students can attend a coding bootcamp for as little as $1,300 or as much as $30,000 for a top program. The average bootcamp cost $13,579 in 2020.

Bootcamps typically have variety of discounts and payment options. Some providers charge different rates depending on whether a student enrolls in full- or part-time study, in person or online.

Many coding bootcamps offer discounts for paying a lump sum upfront, and monthly installment plans, special loans, or deferred payment until after graduation.

Python bootcamps

Python bootcamps typically include intensive coursework in algorithms, Python object and data structure, object-oriented programming, and Python frameworks. The curriculum prepares students to understand and use Python coding in a variety of applications.

Most Python bootcamps culminate in a capstone project, which involves building applications using Python to retrieve, process, and imagine data. Bootcamp programs may require solo or team-based final projects.

Students may prefer learning in person, through hybrid study options, or online, with a choice of live or recorded courses

Are coding bootcamps worth it?

For many professionals, especially career switchers, the answer is yes.

Coding bootcamps can help professionals boost their programming skills in the latest industry technologies through an affordable, accelerated non-degree program. Employers are increasingly open to hiring nontraditional candidates with skills and experience in coding and programming.

Bootcamp graduates can upskill from entry-level programmer positions to jobs in computer systems analysis or information security analysis, for example, which offer median annual salaries of $93,000 and $104,000, respectively. Students should research bootcamps aligned with their career goals.

Do employers like coding bootcamps? Yes, employers in a variety of IT fields view bootcamp graduates nearly as favorably as candidates with a college degree. However, while employers like coding bootcamps for entry-level positions, many still require a bachelor's or master's degree for senior roles.

Are coding bootcamps good for beginners? Yes, coding bootcamps suit beginner-level coders ultimately pursuing entry-level jobs or switching careers to a new field or specialization. Since bootcamps typically do not require applicants to have extensive experience, students from all backgrounds are welcome.