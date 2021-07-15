Best Microsoft certification 2021: Top technical exams

Getting a grip on technologies from tech giants is one of the best ways to stay ahead of the curve, redefine your career, and help make you a star employee. Microsoft certifications are one way to achieve this and it can be rewarding for you and your employer.

Microsoft remains at the forefront of the IT industry and its technologies, from the cloud, to identity and authentication, cybersecurity, ERP, and CRM. Windows 10 desktops and servers will remain widely deployed for the foreseeable future.

It's boom times for Microsoft's Azure and Microsoft 365 cloud businesses thanks to accelerating digital transformation projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And that means there's work to be done, which in the enterprise often involves some mix of Microsoft technologies across Dynamics ERP/CRM, Azure AI, and IoT.

Cybersecurity is also a major worry for the world's top CEOs and will likely see increased investment in coming years using Microsoft's Defender-branded technologies. The massive SolarWinds supply chain hack was a game changer for US tech firms and government agencies. Add to that attacks on Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities and ongoing attacks popular enterprise VPNs -- a key remote work tool.

Tech has lunged towards machine learning and artificial intelligence and that means programmers who know the programming languages C#, C++, Java, and Python -- as well as frameworks like .NET -- are in good stead.

Microsoft is at the forefront of machine learning. It even hired Python creator Guido van Rossum to fix up performance issues with the most popular programming language for data science and machine learning. It's also got a big stake in front-end web development with TypeScript and is a major backer of Rust, an emerging language preferred for systems programming.

The company has plenty of certifications to offer IT professionals, engineers, admins, and developers seeking to further their careers. Importantly, completing its courses gives participants a Microsoft certificate which they can show to current and future employers.

Here are five standout certifications that should help sharpen your knowledge in organizations that rely on Microsoft's Azure cloud and the tools it makes available to transform business.

Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals A path to a career in data science or AI/ML Data science is one of the hottest areas of tech to be working in right now, and there are plenty of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads running on Microsoft's Azure cloud. Microsoft's Azure AI Fundamentals certification is one way to get a step up in the field and have a Microsoft certificate to show for it, as well as a way to become familiar with how to implement AI and ML workloads on Azure. It is a "fundamentals" certification aimed at people who have technical and non-technical backgrounds but who have some experience in programming. However, data science and software engineering experience isn't a prerequisite. The certification demands participants can comprehend AI workloads, such as predicting them, spotting features of anomaly detection, and identifying workloads in key areas of AI, including computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and conversational AI. Participants will also need to familiarize themselves with web chat bots, as well as key NLP workloads such as key phrase extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and translation. Participants will also need to be able to explain key concepts of Microsoft's principles for "responsible AI," which include fairness, reliability and safety, privacy and security, inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability. The Fundamentals certification combines instructor-led training with online materials on the Microsoft Learn platform. There's a free online preparation course, and an instructor-led one. The modules are broken down into short, bite-sized chapters that use text and video to explain concepts, such as 'What is machine learning?' The certificate exam -- Exam AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals -- costs $99 in the US, but pricing varies depending on the country where the exam is proctored. Pros: Covers the three core areas of ML and AI workloads

Free online version to prepare for exam and a paid-for option with an instructor

AI and ML is in demand, and Azure is an important platform for these workloads Cons: It is focused primarily on Azure technologies

You do need a Microsoft Azure subscription View Now at Microsoft Certified

Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Support Engineer Associate Become a Teams admin master There are dozens of certifications geared toward the Microsoft 365 portfolio, but one that stands out right now is the certificate called "Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Support Engineer Associate." Teams has become a vital tool for hosting video meetings for remote workers during the pandemic and will remain so as hybrid work arrangements emerge for organizations with thousands of employees -- some of whom will be working remotely while others toil away in the office. This Microsoft Certificated Associate exam is aimed for support engineers and admins who make the wheels turn for large Microsoft Teams environments. Participants in the exam need to have had significant exposure to the field of unified communications and on-the-ground experience with Teams. Other important prerequisites include Azure networking knowledge and experience with telephony, PowerShell, data storage, app security, authentication and authorization, security, compliance, debugging, and performance tuning and monitoring. To complete this exam, candidates need to have completed the Exam MS-740: Troubleshooting Microsoft Teams (beta). The exam will be available starting July 8, 2021. Pros Microsoft Teams is in high demand as the world still navigates the pandemic

The course will help IT pros improve Teams for their users

Teams will remain a critical tool into the foreseeable future Cons The exam and learning path isn't available until July

Participants need to complete a course that that is still in beta View Now at Microsoft Certified

Microsoft Certified: Security Operations Analyst Associate The art and tools of self defense Major supply chain hacks like that of SolarWinds and ongoing state-sponsored cyberattacks have put a new sense of urgency on bolstering security operations for many organizations. Enterprise Microsoft IT shops are most likely using tools like Microsoft's cloud-based SIEM product Azure Sentinel, Azure Defender, and Microsoft 365 Defender. The Microsoft Certified: Security Operations Analyst Associate could help make defenders invaluable when a cyberattack is playing out, and afterwards, too, during incident response, triage, and forensic investigations. The certification is aimed at security engineers and security operations analysts, so it's for seasoned defenders. The exam costs $165. There is a free online learning pathway to prepare for the course, and a paid option for those who want an instructor to lead the course material. This is a well-established certification with multi-module Microsoft Learning Path sessions to complete for attempting the exam. The modules include how to beat back threats using Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (formerly ATP), Microsoft 365 Defender, Azure Defender, and multiple aspects of using Sentinel SIEM. Pros Cybersecurity is a top priority for C-level execs and the board

There's a shortage of seasoned cybersecurity professionals

This certification covers vital tools for defenders

It has solid learning modules Cons If you're entering the industry, you'll definitely need some hands-on experience first

You need to be familiar with Microsoft's security products and Azure View Now at Microsoft Certified

How are Microsoft certifications structured? With Microsoft Learn, tech professionals can find free and self-paced, or paid instructor-led learning paths to prepare for certifications. Microsoft frequently updates content, allowing people to take the latest modules to stay up to date with modern technology.

Role-based training and certifications are created to help individuals develop necessary skills and experience to advance in an accelerated and cloud-based world.

The Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals page outlines the skills measured and ways to prepare for the exam with free self-paced learning paths online via Microsoft Learn, or with paid instructor-led training offered by Microsoft Learning Partners and delivered by Microsoft Certified Trainers.

What are the most popular Microsoft certifications? Microsoft's key certification categories include developer, administrator, solution architect, data engineer, data scientist, AI engineer, DevOps engineer, security engineer, and functional consultant. Here are some key statistics from Microsoft about Microsoft Learn, the learning path platform that users can take to update skills through Microsoft certifications and exams. There are 73 million monthly active users across Microsoft's technical documentation and learning sites.

It has more than four million learners registered on Microsoft Learn in the less than two years since its launch in 2018.

2.7M unique users have completed at least one Learn module fiscal year (FY) to date, nearly double that of the previous FY. Traffic to Learn over the period is up 36% year on year.

The top models in terms of total number of certificates earned to date include Azure DevOps, M365 Fundamentals, and Azure Active Directory.

The completion rate for Microsoft Learn modules is 58% and its completion rate for learning paths is 21%, exceeding the industry average of 8%.