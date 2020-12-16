Best Android phone for you (December 2020)

In the past, there were several smartphone operating systems to choose from. But today's world has iOS and Android.

Google's Android OS is clearly the dominant platform of choice, with companies like Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Motorola, Google, TCL, Sony, and others making hardware running Android. Google's Pixel hardware typically runs a 'stock' version of the Android OS, however, while others use overlays to offer a customized Android experience to their users.

For instance, Samsung has OneUI, OnePlus has Oxygen OS, and there are other companies that tweak things to optimize the Android software powering its hardware. Whether you're looking for pure Android or just the best device money can buy, here is a look at the top Android phones available right now. This guide is regularly updated.

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S20 Ultra Must read: Galaxy S20 Ultra review CNET

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is available from carriers, Samsung, and other retail partners. After spending a couple of months with the S20 Ultra 5G, it is clear the phone is built for business and is one of the best 5G devices available. The Android 11 and One UI 3.0 update is also now rolling out to these phones in the US. The focus on the S20 line this year is universal 5G and improved camera experiences. The S20 Ultra 5G is the top-of-the-line device, but in my experience, the S20 Plus may be the best fit for the masses. Samsung's S20 series is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate displays ranging from 6.2 to 6.9 inches, 12GB RAM (with 16GB option), 128GB to 512GB storage options with a microSD for even more capacity, three rear cameras (the Ultra has unique camera specifications), IP68 rating, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5. Battery capacity ranges from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh. The S20 does not support high band (mmWave) faster 5G networks so make sure you pick the device that will fit your network needs. An argument can be made that the S20 series isn't the best smartphone available today, but in terms of 5G and the latest technology, the phones are tough to beat. The price makes them a bit tougher to justify, but when you realize how this tool is used constantly the price for the value is easier to comprehend. $1,195 at Amazon $1,200 at Best Buy $1,397 at Sam's Club

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE While the Galaxy S20 series that launched in early 2020 provide compelling options, they are flagship phones priced in the $1,000 and higher range. In order to offer customers another alternative, Samsung recently released the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G phones. The S20 FE is available in five lovely colors to suit your style. Priced at $699.99, you may think Samsung compromised a lot to offer a powerful 5G phone. However, we see a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, large capacity 4500mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage with a microSD card slot, IP68 dust/water resistance, three rear cameras (one with 3X optical and 30x super-resolution zoom), and a high resolution 32MP front camera. Where are the compromises? Exactly, there really aren't any and yet the $700 price is where we see phones in the upper mid-range with less capable specs appear. The S20 FE challenges Google's new Pixel 5 and other phones. $549 at Samsung

LG Velvet Must read: LG Velvet review The LG Velvet brings a lot from what we see in the LG V60, but at a more affordable price. You get a phone with a 6.8-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 5GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage (with microSD expansion), IP68 water and dust resistance, and a 4,300mAh battery. In terms of cameras, the LG Velvet has 8MP ultra-wide (120 degrees) f/2.2 f/1.8 and 48MP rear cameras and 5MP ToF sensor as well as a 16MP f/1.9 front-facing camera. When I first heard about the LG Velvet, I was expecting a device full of compromises and a launch unworthy of LG. I'm pleased to report that the LG Velvet is an excellent 5G smartphone and a great value at $600. The cameras performed very well, the battery took me through more than a full day, AT&T 5G was fast and coverage was great when I was out and about, and I never saw any lag or performance issues on the phone. I also love the Dual Screen cover that makes consuming media an awesome mobile experience. With the extremely capable stylus support on both screens, the LG Velvet gives you a good look at what you can expect in the Microsoft Surface Duo device. US customers can get the LG Velvet in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White. $600 at AT&T

Google Pixel 5 Must read: Google Pixel 5 Cheat Sheet TechRepublic

Google Pixel 5 review The Google Pixel 5 is the first 5G smartphone available from Google and appears to check the boxes needed for a competitive smartphone. Unlike past Pixel phones, it is not designed to compete with the flagships from Apple, Samsung, and others, but provides the essentials with Google's software chops. Google's past Pixel phones always lacked some features and couldn't compete with Apple and Samsung flagships so this approach makes much more sense. Priced at $699, the Pixel 5 is a great option for getting 5G into your hands with Google's software and reliance on regular updates for years. The Pixel 5 has a 6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4000mAh battery, dual rear cameras (12MP and 16MP ultrawide), 8MP front camera, and more. You can pick one up in black or an interesting green color (Sorta Sage). The back is aluminum and we also see the return of a rear fingerprint sensor. $699 at Amazon $699 at Walmart $700 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 4A 5G Must read: Google Pixel 4A 5G review If you want an Android phone that will always have the latest firmware and security updates, while also offering a fairly stock experience while also now having 5G support then take a look at the affordable Google Pixel 4A 5G. At $499, it's the most affordable 5G phone we have seen released. There were great sales for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, including high trade-in offers, so I picked up a couple of these affordable Pixel phones; one for me and one for my wife. The Google Pixel 4A 5G has a large 6.2-inch, Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB, and 128GB integrated storage, 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,800mAh battery. In addition to the software being a focus for Google, the camera is another reason to buy the Pixel 4A 5G over other better smartphone hardware. However, while others have phones with three or four rear cameras, Google provides just one so there are some limits on its capability as a daily shooter. Android 11 powers the phone and it will receive OS upgrades for three years. Monthly Android security updates are the most important software support for the enterprise since major firmware updates tend to break things and be less stable immediately after release. $769 at Amazon $785 at Walmart $315 at Back Market

Microsoft Surface Duo Must read: Microsoft Surface Duo review

Mary Jo Foley's Surface Duo review There seems to be a love it or hate it feeling with the Microsoft Surface Duo and even though I found it very productive I ended up returning mine in favor of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. While the Surface Duo has 2019 specs and bold bezels, in the right hands it is a productivity workhorse. The Surface Duo does not support 5G networks and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. It has two 5.6 inch displays when you open it up with no ability to see anything on the outside of the device. The Surface Duo has 6GB of RAM, 128/256 GB internal storage, and a sub-par single 11MP camera. The story is not about the hardware though and its capability rests in the software enhancements offered by Microsoft. There have been a couple of updates to improve the experience and this first generation is a good first attempt. The $1,400 starting price is tough to swallow, which is one reason its positioned towards the bottom of this list. View Now at Microsoft

OnePlus 8/8 Pro/8T Must read: OnePlus 8 review

OnePlus 8 Pro review

OnePlus 8T review OnePlus rolled out its 2020 phones with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both compatible with 5G networks. T-Mobile also carries the OnePlus 8 while Verizon has a unique version with 5G mmWave support. The OnePlus 8T model was released in late 2020 and slides in between the 8 and 8 Pro with an increased Warp Charge speed and capacity. These OnePlus flagships offers extremely responsive performance with its 90Hz and 120Hz displays, fast UFS 3.0 internal storage, generous RAM, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phones are lovely with Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and other color options available. There are is a couple of different RAM and internal storage options for each phone. With the size and battery capacity differences between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, we also find some differences in cameras, display refresh rate, and wireless charging functionality. $999 at OnePlus

Sony Xperia 1 II Image: Sony Must read: Sony Xperia 1 II review CNET The Sony Xperia 1 II, spoken as the "one mark two", was recently announced by Sony and will be available this month for an MSRP of $1,200. It matches the latest flagship Android smartphones with 5G support, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB internal storage with a microSD card slot, and Android 10. The new Sony Xperia 1 II is focused on the media experience with a 3.5mm audio port, true front-facing stereo speakers, three rear cameras, and Sony gaming features. One rear camera has an actual 3x optical zoom with a 70mm lens equivalent. Sony is providing this phone for those looking to explore the camera experience with three camera applications and many elements from the Sony Alpha camera series included in the phone. It is not optimized for simply point and shoot with auto mode only, but is sure to please the imaging fan with advanced software and a dedicated camera shutter hardware button just where you need it to capture content. $1,198 at Amazon



