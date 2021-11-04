Best online software engineering degrees 2021: Top picks

Software engineering blends coding and computer programming essentials with the principles of engineering. A software engineering degree trains students in programming languages, software design and development, and information systems technology, while emphasizing how to design, build, and integrate software into systems and networks.

Software engineering programs also build communication, critical thinking, and analytical abilities. With a software engineering degree, students learn the skills to work in software development, network engineering, system security engineering, and software project management.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 13% growth in computer and information technology occupations to 2030. To find out how to get into this expanding field, check out these rankings of the best online software engineering degrees below.

The best online bachelor's in software engineering degrees

We used ZDNet's ranking methodology to assess online software engineering degrees based on curricula, convenience, cost, and overall outcome. By exploring the best online software degrees, you can find the program that best meets your needs and overall goals.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: FIU's online computer engineering degree includes 128 credit hours of coursework. Within the curriculum, students complete coursework in concentrations such as data system software and embedded system software. Acceptance rate: 58% Graduation rate: 64% Avg. annual net price: $7,296 Years to completion: Four SAT range: 1100-1280 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Florida International University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

Search for online colleges by subject

2. Penn State World Campus University Park, Pennsylvania About the program: Penn State World Campus's online bachelor's degree in software engineering integrates 126 credit hours of general education, major, technical elective coursework. Acceptance rate:76% Graduation rate: 73% Avg. annual net price: $27,372 Years to completion: Four SAT range: 1070-1310 Minimum GPA: 2.7 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Penn State World Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Oregon State University Corvalis, Oregon About the program: Within OSU's 180-credit-hour online degree in computer science, students can pursue a specialization in applied computer science. Software engineering coursework is worked into the curriculum. Acceptance rate: 82% Graduation rate: 64% Avg. annual net price: $20,016 Years to completion: Four SAT range: 1080-1320 Minimum GPA: 3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Oregon State University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

4. St. Cloud State University St. Cloud, Minnesota About the program: SCSU's software engineering degree is the only one in the discipline offered in the Minnesota State system. The online option serves as a degree-completion program. Acceptance rate: 90% Graduation rate: 46% Avg. annual net price: $14,267 Years to completion: Four SAT range: 934-1194 Minimum GPA: 2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: St. Cloud State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: WGU's online software development bachelor's degree incorporates certification options for credentials offered by CompTIA and ITIL®. Applicants benefit from WGU's generous credit transfer policy. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49% Avg. annual net price: $9,805 Years to completion: Three SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Western Governors University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

6. Arizona State University at SkySong Scottsdale, Arizona About the program: ASU's online bachelor's degree in software engineering emphasizes project-focused learning. Students complete a project each semester as part of the program. Acceptance rate: 64% Graduation rate: 54% Avg. annual net price: $13,971 Years to completion: Four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Arizona State University at SkySong is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire About the program: SNHU's online computer science bachelor's degree with a concentration in software engineering emphasizes software design and development techniques alongside code security trends in systems architecture. Acceptance rate: 88% Graduation rate: 47% Avg. annual net price: $41,095 Years to completion: Four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

8. Champlain College Burlington, Vermont About the program: As part of Champlain's online bachelor's degree in software development, students can pursue specialized certificates in C++ programming or software development. Acceptance rate: 85% Graduation rate: 61% Avg. annual net price: $33,561 Years to completion: Four SAT range: 1110-1320 Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

9. Husson University Bangor, Maine About the program: Husson's online bachelor's degree in integrated technology in software development includes software, business, and advanced mathematics courses alongside an information systems internship. Acceptance rate: 85% Graduation rate: 59% Avg. annual net price: $18,286 Years to completion: Four SAT range: 960-1140 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Husson University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

10. Limestone University Gaffney, South Carolina About the program: Limestone's online computer science degree in programming builds foundational knowledge of programming, systems administration, security, and architecture. Acceptance rate: 51% Graduation rate: 48% Avg. annual net price: $22,707 Years to completion: Four SAT range: 970-1160 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Limestone University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

11. Saint Leo University Saint Leo, Florida About the program: Saint Leo's online software engineering bachelor's degree combines fundamental and theoretical information with practical understanding of software design techniques and technologies. Acceptance rate: 72% Graduation rate: 43% Avg. annual net price: $18,869 Years to completion: Four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Saint Leo University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association on Schools and Colleges Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

12. Davenport University Grand Rapids, Michigan About the program: Within Davenport's online computer information systems bachelor's degree, students can specialize in secure software development, programming, or web and mobile development. Acceptance rate: 82% Graduation rate: 27% Avg. annual net price: $16,098 Years to completion: Four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Davenport University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

13. Bellevue University Bellevue, Nebraska About the program: Designed as an accelerated cohort program, BU's online bachelor's in software development requires 36 credit hours of major coursework. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46% Avg. annual net price: $15,616 Years to completion: Two SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: One Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: Bellevue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

14. Hodges University Naples, Florida About the program: Hodges's online software development bachelor's degree emphasizes programming languages, security essentials, and software development across technological platforms. Acceptance rate: 61% Graduation rate: 33% Avg. annual net price: $21,577 Years to completion: Four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: NOt publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Hodges University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

15. Baker College Owosso, Michigan About the program: As part of Baker's online bachelor's degree in computer science with a concentration in computer programming, students complete a150-hour practical work experience requirement. Acceptance rate: 73% Graduation rate: 23% Avg. annual net price: $15,049 Years to completion: Four SAT range: Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Baker College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

Insights from a software engineering graduate

Anthony Girolamo leads the product and engineering organization at Flexe. His teams are responsible for the development of the Flexe Logistics Platform. Prior to joining Flexe, Anthony spent nine years at Amazon as a senior technical leader of Amazon Fulfillment Technologies and Supply Chain Optimization Technologies. He also held senior software engineering positions at Microsoft, and received both his BSE and MSE in computer science at the University of Michigan.

ZDNet: What are the most rewarding aspects of your career? What are the most challenging aspects of your career?

Anthony Girolamo: I currently lead product and engineering teams at Flexe, a Seattle based technology company that delivers omnichannel logistics programs for the world's largest retailers and brands. I value the opportunity to build something new from the ground up. Working at a startup is like having an open canvas to create and innovate, and that excites me even 20+ years into my career.

I continue to learn and face new challenges in the world of logistics. When I dipped my toe into the industry during my early days at Amazon, I underestimated the intricate process of moving goods from point A to point B. Every day holds the potential for countless disruptions –– from inventory delays to inclemate weather to labor shortages. Writing software to manage complex supply chain operations is difficult, but it's also an incredibly compelling engineering challenge to solve.

ZDNet: What was the most challenging, rigorous course you took in your software engineering program? What advice would you give to students who are about to start this course?

AG: "Introduction to Algorithms," which was named after a book by Thomas H. Cormen. During the course, I learned how to rigorously formulate my thoughts into simple step-by-step instructions, and then prove their correctness and run-time performance. It was humbling, challenging, and exciting.

I highly recommend that software engineering students form a solid study group. In addition to the practical benefits –– understanding the curriculum and working through problems as a team –– my study group grew into a circle of close friends. Turns out doing hard things is just more fun with great people.

Also, remember to be kind to yourself. It took me a long time to realize that I should focus inwards, not outwards, when benchmarking my progress. This course challenged my assumptions about what "good" and "success" can look like in the classroom. Appreciate the small improvements even if those around you seem to make "bigger" improvements.

ZDNet: What are the advantages of pursuing a software engineering degree specifically, among many other possible computer science degrees?

AG: At the risk of dating myself, there weren't as many options for software degrees when I started college. Previously the options were computer science, computer engineering (which was computer hardware focused), or electrical engineering.

The strongest software engineering programs focus equally on theoretical and practical aspects of software engineering. A solid understanding of run-time and space-time complexity, as well as concepts like NP-completeness, are helpful to see patterns in types of software problems, but they aren't likely something students will use in future jobs post-graduation.

Programs that focus on capstone group projects or internships/co-ops are also great because they expose students to real-world software engineering settings where they can work with teams to solve open-ended problems. When hiring software engineers, this type of experience stands out as a key differentiator for candidates.

ZDNet: How did you make the most of your software engineering degree program so that it prepared you for post-grad jobs?

AG: Focus on people and connections. When studying at the University of Michigan, I joined Eta Kappa Nu and I worked as a Graduate Student Instructor. Both opportunities helped me connect with different people who formed the basis of my professional network. I continue to keep in touch with many of those individuals nearly two decades later.

Learn to love learning. Technology changes fast. What you learn in a specific class will probably be legacy by the early days of your career. For example, my first programming languages were C and C++, which most students today don't learn first. However, many of the underlying principles remain. Regardless of domain, from distributed systems to machine learning to embedded devices, engineers often need data models, concurrency, networking, and input/output. Prepare to draw on the basic foundation of skills learned, but recognize that working in software engineering means career-long learning.

What to expect in an online bachelor's in software engineering degree program

Online software engineering degrees provide students with opportunities to work independently and with their classmates. Theoretical content and didactic coursework accompanies projects, practical learning activities, and group presentations. Active participation as part of a team prepares learners for careers in software design and development, while exams and assessments ensure comprehension of software engineering concepts and processes.

Earning a degree in software engineering requires understanding of technological principles and practices, but learners also need to be motivated, ambitious, and proactive. Creative thinking serves software engineering students and professionals well. Often, electives found within a software engineering program help learners tap into these abilities.

Software engineering courses

Software engineering programs vary in design and format, but many of the courses students take remain consistent across the board. Potential software engineering students can expect to learn about programming languages, software security, and the processes of software development.

Principles of programming

A course in the principles of programming familiarizes students with concepts consistent across programming languages. As students learn language paradigms, they gain insight into how to use and apply languages for procedural, functional, object-oriented, and scripting purposes.

Fundamentals of software design

Coursework in the fundamentals of software design gives students insight into the types of programs and software produced by software engineers. Learners explore the software development production cycle and how to manage the tools and technologies at each stage of the process.

Software assurance and security

Software assurance and security classes emphasize methods and techniques for designing, developing, and producing safe software. Learners learn about threats to software security, how to avoid vulnerabilities and attacks, and how to mitigate and troubleshoot security issues.

Introduction to programming languages

The main languages used by software professionals include Python, Java, Scala, JavaScript, and C++. In an introductory course on these languages, students learn the basics of each language and how to use them to design and produce software applications. The class provides opportunities for hands-on programming activities.

Software engineering degree levels

Software engineering degree types serve learners at different stages of their lives. An associate degree can lead to entry-level jobs or be a pathway to a bachelor's degree in software engineering.

Graduate degrees in software engineering benefit individuals who want to advance in computer and information technology roles. Learners with master's or doctorate degrees in software engineering can also pursue careers in academia and research.

Associate in software engineering

Length: Two years

Two years Cost: $3,000 to $10,000

$3,000 to $10,000 Post-grad careers: Computer programmer, software tester, computer support specialist

An associate degree in software engineering introduces students to the foundations of computer technology and engineering concepts. Alongside coursework in coding languages like Java and Python, learners learn how to design software for various computer platforms.

With an associate degree, individuals can work at entry-level positions in computer and information technology. The program also prepares learners to continue onto a bachelor's degree in software engineering or a related field.

Bachelor's in software engineering

Length: Four years

Four years Cost: $20,000 to $100,000

$20,000 to $100,000 Post-grad careers: Software developer, computer systems architect, network architect

Alongside classes in mathematics, natural science, English, and the humanities, students earning a bachelor's degree in software engineering explore topics such as computer programming languages, software security, and web application development.

As part of a bachelor's degree, learners take part in individual projects and activities, group work, and practical requirements. Many bachelor's degrees provide internship and field experience opportunities to help students explore potential career options.

Master's in software engineering

Length: Two years

Two years Cost: $8,000 to $75,000

$8,000 to $75,000 Post-grad careers: Software engineer, database administrator, information technology manager

As an advanced software engineering degree, a master's in the discipline enhances existing knowledge and skills. Ideal for individuals who want to become managers and leaders in the world of software design and development, a master's degree in software engineering includes roughly two years of coursework.

Students grow their understanding of principles and practices of software engineering and often have opportunities to specialize in a subset of the discipline. A software engineering master's degree also emphasizes research, potentially leading to a cumulative project or thesis requirement.

Doctorate in software engineering

Length: 4-7 years

4-7 years Cost: $20,000 to $90,000

$20,000 to $90,000 Post-grad careers: Chief information technology officer, university professor, senior software engineer

A doctorate in software engineering leads to roles in academia, research, and industry alike. Doctoral programs in software engineering ground students in advanced software design and development concepts and research methods.

Once learners complete requisite coursework, they complete comprehensive exams and undertake a research project that looks at a challenge or issue in the field of software engineering. This culminates in a dissertation.

In conclusion

Many personal and professional opportunities await for students entering the expanding field of software engineering. If you want to know more about how to become a software engineer, check out the programs above. The rankings take several factors into consideration to help you find the program that best meets your career goals.