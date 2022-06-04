Best online bachelor's degrees: Top undergrad degrees 2022

A woman using a laptop while studying from home. Getty Images

Online bachelor's degrees provide you with the knowledge and skills to work across industries. Whether you aspire to a career in business, information technology, education, or any comparable field, earning a bachelor's degree is an ideal place to start.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), bachelor's degree-level occupations are projected to grow by 10% by 2026, faster than projections for all occupations.

Many students find online bachelor's degrees more flexible and convenient than in-person options. These degrees may even be more affordable. We've factored in everything from cost to graduate success (and more!) to bring you the best online bachelor's degrees of 2022.

Top 5 overall schools for online bachelor's degrees: Quick facts

College Degree stats How much? Ohio State University

Columbus, OH Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 77%

Two AS to BS options

One RN to BSN option Per credit hour: Varies Application fee: Varies University of Florida-Online Gainesville, FL Acceptance rate: 66%

Graduation rate: Not publicly available

11 specialization minors available

Gator Pathways operates with college, employer, and academic partners Per credit hour tuition:

$129.18 resident

$715.80 nonresident Application fee: $30 University of Central Florida Orlando, FL Acceptance rate: 36%

Graduation rate: 75%

Degree-completion programs

12 transferable credits required for admission Per credit hour tuition:

$179.19 resident

$212.71 nonresident Application fee: $30 Florida International University Miami, FL Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 65%

Education programs prepare students for state licensure

Guaranteed admission to students who qualify Per credit hour tuition:

$146.52 resident

$263.58 nonresident Application fee: $30 Western Governors University Salt Lake City, UT Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 54%

Start dates on the 1st of each month

Accelerated options available Avg. per credit hour tuition: $248.40 Application fee: $65

The 10 best online bachelor's degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology factors in federally reported data alongside programmatic and professional outcomes when assessing online bachelor's degrees. We also incorporate expert insights and maintain impartiality to give you an objective assessment of your options.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio

About the school: Alongside campuses and research centers throughout Ohio, OSU offers over 40 online programs. OSU's provides online bachelor's degrees in radiologic sciences, health sciences, dental hygiene, and nursing, among others.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 77%

77% Avg. annual net price: $16,845

$16,845 Time to completion: Two to four years

Two to four years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1250-1460 (SAT not required)

1250-1460 (SAT not required) Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

2. University of Florida-Online

Gainesville, Florida

About the school: With online bachelor's degrees in 25 disciplines, UF Online enrolls over 4,400 online students annually. All learners have access to UF Online's exclusive career services.

Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Avg. annual net price: $9,024

$9,024 Time to completion: Two to four years

Two to four years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1170-1330

1170-1330 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

3. University of Central Florida

Orlando, Florida

About the school: UCF offers over 100 online programs, 26 of which are degree-completion bachelor's degrees. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution, UCF has agreements with 10 partner schools to facilitate enrollment for transfer students.

Acceptance rate: 36%

36% Graduation rate: 75%

75% Avg. annual net price: $11,575

$11,575 Time to completion: Two to four years

Two to four years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1170-1340

1170-1340 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

4. Florida International University

Miami, Florida

About the school: FIU provides 39 online bachelor's degrees including two combined undergraduate and graduate programs. Learners can earn a bachelor's and a master's in criminal justice or hospitality management in five years. FIU is a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $5,298

$5,298 Time to completion: Two to five years

Two to five years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1110-1280

1110-1280 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

5. Western Governors University

Salt Lake City, UT

About the school: Established by 19 U.S. governors, WGU offers online bachelor's degrees in business, information technology, and health and nursing. Additional online degrees are provided through WGU's Teachers College.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $9,969

$9,969 Time to completion: 2.5-4 years

2.5-4 years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required for admission

Not required for admission Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: 12

12 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

6. University of Missouri

Columbia, Missouri

About the school: With online bachelor's degrees in 47 areas of study, Mizzou's online programs are provided in conjunction with three other institutions within the University of Missouri System.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $16,559

$16,559 Time to completion: Two to four years

Two to four years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1120-1340

1120-1340 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

7. The University of West Florida

Pensacola, Florida

About the school: Established in 1963, UWF houses five academic colleges. UWF's 15 online bachelor's degrees include accelerated nursing and criminal justice degrees. In 2021, the school announced a new fully online bachelor's in public health degree.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $7,089

$7,089 Time to completion: Two to five years

Two to five years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1080-1260

1080-1260 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous

8. University of Arizona

Tucson, Arizona

About the school: Online offerings at UArizona include over 40 bachelor's degrees. UArizona awards transfer credit through a community college alliance program, for previous college coursework and associate degrees, and for military service.

Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $13,358

$13,358 Time to completion: Two to four years

Two to four years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1110-1360

1110-1360 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous

9. University of Colorado Denver

Denver, Colorado

About the school: CU Denver began offering online courses in 1996. CU Denver now provides 15 online bachelor's degrees in conjunction with its campuses in Colorado Springs and Boulder.

Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $14,470

$14,470 Time to completion: Four years

Four years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1220

1000-1220 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

10. Florida Atlantic University

Boca Raton, Florida

About the school: FAU's eight online bachelor's degrees accommodate first-year, transfer, active military and veteran, and international students alike. Options include a BS in computer science, BA in criminal justice, and more.

Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $14,470

$14,470 Time to completion: Four years

Four years Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1080-1240

1080-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

What should I expect in an online bachelor's degree program? No two online bachelor's degrees are identical, but some commonalities exist across programs. Coursework blends lecture content with assignments and assessments to build your foundational understanding of the discipline. Depending on the type of degree, you may have more projects and presentations than essays. Most bachelor's degrees culminate in a capstone or thesis requirement. As with any college experience, you need to fully engage with the content, your classmates, and your instructors. Active participation benefits you and the rest of the class. Some online bachelor's degrees may provide you with the option to take heavier course loads and complete the program in fewer than four years. Others have part-time options that accommodate busy schedules and let you take classes as you have the time and resources to do so.

Enrolling in an online bachelor's degree requires dedication, self-motivation, and ambition. Time management is key when taking online classes. Here are some resources about what to expect from online bachelor's degrees: