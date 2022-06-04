Best online bachelor's degrees: Top undergrad degrees 2022

Online bachelor's degrees provide you with the knowledge and skills to work across industries. Whether you aspire to a career in business, information technology, education, or any comparable field, earning a bachelor's degree is an ideal place to start.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), bachelor's degree-level occupations are projected to grow by 10% by 2026, faster than projections for all occupations.
Many students find online bachelor's degrees more flexible and convenient than in-person options. These degrees may even be more affordable. We've factored in everything from cost to graduate success (and more!) to bring you the best online bachelor's degrees of 2022.
Ohio State University
Per credit hour: Varies
Application fee: Varies
Gainesville, FL
Per credit hour tuition:
$715.80 nonresident
Application fee: $30
Orlando, FL
Per credit hour tuition:
$212.71 nonresident
Application fee: $30
Florida International University
Miami, FL
Per credit hour tuition:
$263.58 nonresident
Application fee: $30
Salt Lake City, UT
Avg. per credit hour tuition: $248.40
Application fee: $65
ZDNet's ranking methodology factors in federally reported data alongside programmatic and professional outcomes when assessing online bachelor's degrees. We also incorporate expert insights and maintain impartiality to give you an objective assessment of your options.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Ohio State University
Columbus, Ohio
About the school: Alongside campuses and research centers throughout Ohio, OSU offers over 40 online programs. OSU's provides online bachelor's degrees in radiologic sciences, health sciences, dental hygiene, and nursing, among others.
2. University of Florida-Online
Gainesville, Florida
About the school: With online bachelor's degrees in 25 disciplines, UF Online enrolls over 4,400 online students annually. All learners have access to UF Online's exclusive career services.
3. University of Central Florida
Orlando, Florida
About the school: UCF offers over 100 online programs, 26 of which are degree-completion bachelor's degrees. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution, UCF has agreements with 10 partner schools to facilitate enrollment for transfer students.
4. Florida International University
Miami, Florida
About the school: FIU provides 39 online bachelor's degrees including two combined undergraduate and graduate programs. Learners can earn a bachelor's and a master's in criminal justice or hospitality management in five years. FIU is a Hispanic-Serving Institution.
5. Western Governors University
Salt Lake City, UT
About the school: Established by 19 U.S. governors, WGU offers online bachelor's degrees in business, information technology, and health and nursing. Additional online degrees are provided through WGU's Teachers College.
6. University of Missouri
Columbia, Missouri
About the school: With online bachelor's degrees in 47 areas of study, Mizzou's online programs are provided in conjunction with three other institutions within the University of Missouri System.
7. The University of West Florida
Pensacola, Florida
About the school: Established in 1963, UWF houses five academic colleges. UWF's 15 online bachelor's degrees include accelerated nursing and criminal justice degrees. In 2021, the school announced a new fully online bachelor's in public health degree.
8. University of Arizona
Tucson, Arizona
About the school: Online offerings at UArizona include over 40 bachelor's degrees. UArizona awards transfer credit through a community college alliance program, for previous college coursework and associate degrees, and for military service.
9. University of Colorado Denver
Denver, Colorado
About the school: CU Denver began offering online courses in 1996. CU Denver now provides 15 online bachelor's degrees in conjunction with its campuses in Colorado Springs and Boulder.
10. Florida Atlantic University
Boca Raton, Florida
About the school: FAU's eight online bachelor's degrees accommodate first-year, transfer, active military and veteran, and international students alike. Options include a BS in computer science, BA in criminal justice, and more.
No two online bachelor's degrees are identical, but some commonalities exist across programs. Coursework blends lecture content with assignments and assessments to build your foundational understanding of the discipline. Depending on the type of degree, you may have more projects and presentations than essays.
Most bachelor's degrees culminate in a capstone or thesis requirement.
As with any college experience, you need to fully engage with the content, your classmates, and your instructors. Active participation benefits you and the rest of the class.
Some online bachelor's degrees may provide you with the option to take heavier course loads and complete the program in fewer than four years. Others have part-time options that accommodate busy schedules and let you take classes as you have the time and resources to do so.
Enrolling in an online bachelor's degree requires dedication, self-motivation, and ambition. Time management is key when taking online classes. Here are some resources about what to expect from online bachelor's degrees: