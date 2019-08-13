Amazon Business differs from regular Amazon Amazon Business offers numerous perks to registered business users. ZDNet breaks down all the ways your team can benefit from joining, which is completely free to do! Read more: https://zd.net/2Zzh1EJ

In a time when mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets ranging from smart lighting to voice assistants have entered our homes, the basic routers usually provided with broadband subscriptions simply won't cut it.

Bottlenecks, congestion, and multiple devices fighting for the same bandwidth can interrupt everything from work to professional gaming, and so to cater for our need not only for speed but for reliable connections, technology vendors have created a wide variety of routers designed to replace basic models that can no longer keep up.

Also: What is Amazon Business and how does it work?

Many of these devices are available on Amazon Business, and substantial discounts are available for those interested in upgrading their setups and overall home connectivity, whether for work or play.

Best routers on Amazon Business

Note: Some of the items below may be eligible for special discount pricing on Amazon Business if purchased in large quantities.

Google WiFi system three-pack for $256

See it now: Google WiFi system three-pack on Amazon Business

This is one of the best-selling mesh routers on Amazon Business. Google's WiFi system, available in one or three packs, provides what the company calls "attic to basement connectivity."

Suitable for users who want to make sure there are no dead spots in their home, the device also comes with an automatic network assistant that optimizes channel use. The system can be managed via an accompanying mobile application and includes family controls, guest accounts, and more.

Netgear Nighthawk Smart WiFi router (R7000) for $142

See it now: Netgear Nighthawk Smart WiFi router Amazon Business

Another router replacement is the Netgear Nighthawk, which offers up to 1800 sq ft coverage with up to 12 streams. The Nighthawk may have particular value for homes using a multitude of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, supporting up to 30 gadgets, games, and browsing.

The router is equipped with a 1GHz dual-core processor and can connect to USB storage devices for private cloud setups. BitDefender antivirus protection is included.

Netgear Nighthawk M1 Mobile Hotspot router for $231

See it now: Netgear Nighthawk M1 Mobile Hotspot router on Amazon Business

Another Netgear Nighthawk option is the mobile M1 hotspot router. Designed with mobile and portable electronics in mind, the router can be used to share gigabit LTE connectivity with up to 20 devices with download speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The router supports media streaming from connected devices and can also be used to charge your smartphone.

ASUS ROG Rapture for $403

See it now: ASUS ROG Rapture on Amazon Business

For an extremely powerful router designed with gamers in mind, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is a tri-band, 10-gigabit device equipped with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and a dedicated 5GHz band for gaming only -- which reduces latency and lowers ping rates.

The router makes use of up to 15 channels to secure the least-congested band for gaming purposes and is also compatible with ASUS mesh WiFi systems.

Linksys Velop Home Mesh WiFi System for $162 (sale)

See it now: Linksys Velop on Amazon Business

The Linksys Velop Home Mesh WiFi system is a modular option that can be scaled if you want to gradually extend coverage at home. Especially useful if you live in a house with multiple stories, the Velop offers dual-band connectivity and customization through its accompanying application.

Synology RT2600 for $199

See it now: Synology RT2600 on Amazon Business

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become a popular method for hiding digital footprints, circumventing geolocation controls, and improving the basic security of standard browsing.

If you're in the market for a router that can double-up as a VPN, the Synology RT2600, complete with a 1.7GHz processor and capable of up to 2.53Gbps speeds, could be the right option for you. In addition, the router can also act as a multimedia center if you plug incompatible USB storage devices.

Netgear N600 Dual Band WiFi router for $46

See it now: Netgear N600 Dual Band WiFi router on Amazon Business

A budget-friendly model available on Amazon Business is the Netgear N600, a simple, dual-band 300/300Mbps WiFi router designed to replace standard, ISP-issued devices. The router can also be used to monitor and create parental controls, as well as share content through the Ready Share service.

Samsung SmartThings Wifi Mesh router for $247 (sale)

See it now: Samsung SmartThings Wifi Mesh outer on Amazon Business

If you already have an established Samsung SmartThings ecosystem at home, the SmartThings WIFI Mesh Router extension could be worth picking up on Amazon Business.

The device acts as a mesh router and smart home hub for controlling SmartThings-compatible devices and improving home connectivity at the same time. Samsung says that a single router can cover up to 1,500 sq. ft or the three-pack boosts coverage to up to 4,500 sq. ft.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.