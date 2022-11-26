Amazon

If you've been waiting for the Google Pixel 6a price to drop, today is your lucky day. Right now, Google's last A-series phone release is $150 off, so you can get it for only $299 on Best Buy-- no coupon code necessary.

The latest phone from Google features the signature Google Tensor Titan M2 processor chip that allows for speedy responses while you're scrolling through social media. You can also watch your favorite TV shows on the phone's 6.1-inch Full HD display.

Like the rest of the Pixel 6 family, the 6a includes the great features you love, including Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Portrait Mode for capturing awesome shots on-the-go. Plus, with the 12MP camera, you can take high-quality photos to post online or to simply share with family and friends via messaging.

The phone features IP67 waterproof and dust resistant protection, so you can use it whether you're caught in the rain or stuck in traffic. The phone's battery lasts all day, and you can use fast charging to continue doing what you love on your phone.

ZDNET tech expert Jason Cipriani reviewed the Pixel 6a at its release in July and felt that the camera, while smaller than its siblings' specs, still packed in detailing that the casual photographer will enjoy. Additionally, he really liked the 6.1-inch display, saying, "I prefer the 6 Pro's size for daily use, but it can be hard to manage for single-handed use, even with the curved edge display. But the longer I used it, the more I felt like Goldilocks with the size of the 6a feeling just right."

With three colors to choose from, you can find a Google Pixel that suits your style. At 23% off, this is a great deal on a recently-released phone. And because it arrives unlocked, you can take it to any carrier for activation.

Be sure to pick up this deal sooner rather than later. We don't know how long this deal will last, and for $150 savings, we can't imagine it will be very long.