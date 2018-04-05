Blurring geographical lines to stay connected

There's been an increasing shift towards organisations being able to run mission critical apps across networks in a number of regions.

Businesses with a global presence in multiple countries want to ensure their staff have a consistent experience with applications for their day-to-day operations across all network functions.

Giving workers the ability to consistently run mission-critical applications from where they are located, allows them to collaborate on a global scale. This capability helps to blur the geographical lines for workers, giving colleagues in different time zones the ability to connect in near real-time.

However, this need for seamless connectivity has led organisations to ask how they can get the best network access and expand it globally. The advent of technology like Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) helps bring the network closer to an organisation's HQ. This is also why Telstra is continuing to invest in further points of presence within core Asia Pacific geographies with complimentary expansions into markets like Europe and the US.

This growth will enable us to then expand capabilities such as SDN and Telstra Programmable Network (a platform that enables near-real time on-demand connectivity to clouds, datacentres and a partner ecosystem through one portal), to provide a truly global experience to our customers. This in turn will also assist to bring down our customers total cost of ownership and provide the flexibility to ensure they are able to utilise their network to drive global productivity whilst focusing on their core business requirements.

At Telstra we have seen a shift in this demand over the last year, with customers wanting to run voice and apps over their network and predominantly the internet. With points of presence expansions, Telstra continues to create a proposition that allows our customers to be flexible with how and when they use their networks.

This shift has really been going on for the last five years and the move from fixed assets to flexible requirements when running a network comes together with Telstra's end-to-end network proposition which includes SD WAN and Telstra Programmable Network. Our end-to-end network proposition also allows us to cater to demands such as bandwidth scalability, network consolidation, geographical expansion and digitisation.

Our network leadership has also been recognised by leading analyst, Gartner, with Telstra receiving the highest scores for High Performance Network in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Asia/Pacific 2018.

As businesses continue to grow and face changing market dynamics, a secure, reliable, resilient and flexible global connectivity is key. We would like to be a trusted partner for our customers, allowing them to focus on their core business, while we assist in providing the platform for their success.

