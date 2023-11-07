'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Boost your visuals with photo editing tools and training for $200
If you're frustrated because your photos never turn out quite as wonderful as you expect them to, you might be amazed to find just how much of a difference the right editing tools can make. And now you can get permanent access to robust photo-editing tools with this Luminar Neo lifetime bundle. Best of all, a full version of Luminar Neo is available at a 73% off discount for the price of $200.
Luminar Neo is a very user-friendly photo editing program that combines powerful, innovative tools driven by artificial intelligence with a simple, intuitive interface. It's compatible with both Windows and macOS, or you can use it as a plugin for Lightroom and Photoshop. The program includes multiform presets that allow you to quickly and consistently achieve professional-looking results with your photos.
There are features such as Relight, which helps you control all of the light in a photo, tools to replace the sky or retouch skin. There is also Erase to remove unwanted objects, Composition adjusts the photo's composition, perspective, and crop automatically and so much more.
This bundle also includes five add-ons that work with Lightroom, Luminar AI and Luminar 4, as well as Luminar Neo. They each have 1-click presets that will quickly and easily make your RAW photos amazing. There are 10 Light Reflections and Wintertime overlays, plus a Color Harmony Add-On with 10 LUTs. The Tranquil Dawn Skies and Tender Blushing Skies add-ons each have 25 JPEG and TIFF Skies.
In addition to Luminar Neo and its add-on tools, you also get a comprehensive editing course in this bundle. The Creative Photo Editing Techniques course for Luminar Neo is presented by Albert Dros, a Dutch photographer, and editor specializing in landscapes who never settles for a simple shot, always finding unique elements and aspects. Ten tutorial videos teach you how to use a number of Luminar Neo's tools to help you achieve perfectly edited landscapes.
Get this Luminar Neo lifetime bundle at 73% off the usual $752 retail price or grab Luminar Neo Lite with many basic features plus the same six add-ons for just $50 through Nov. 9.