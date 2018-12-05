Brazilian IT outsourcer Stefanini grows in Latin America

Brazilian outsourcing firm Stefanini IT Solutions has seen better results in Spanish-speaking Latin American markets rather than its home country in 2018.

With the exception of Brazil, Latin countries saw 25 percent growth in 2018. In the second half of 2018, the company has also opened two new offices in Argentina and Peru.

Meanwhile, performance in Brazil remained flat. According to the company's founder and global CEO Marco Stefanini, the situation in the firm's home market reflect a considerable struggle caused by the political and economic instability seen in Brazil this year - but the results are nevertheless positive.

"The achievements of 2018 are the result of an intense work of the whole team around the new purpose of co-creating solutions for a better future," Stefanini added.

"We need to reinvent ourselves the whole time to act more and be more connected and collaborative. It's a matter of survival and transformation to keep up with the new, increasingly digitized economy," he added.

The company expects global results of 3 billion reais ($781 million) for the year, up 7 percent on 2017.