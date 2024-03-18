'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Build your own digital music sampler for $110
Creating music can be one of the most gratifying activities out there. Creating the instrument or tool that you're using to make those sounds adds another layer of accomplishment and entertainment to the mix that's captivating for quite a lot of us as well.
If you find yourself in that camp, then you might want to learn how to build and code your own synth with the Synthia: DIY Digital Music Sampler, which is on sale for just $110 (reg. $119).
This unique music machine is designed for anybody aged eleven years old and up, and engaging with it can teach you the essentials of STEM.
It comes with easy-to-follow instructions including an Anatomy Guide that breaks down how the Synthia works, and a Build Guide, which features steps and over 100 photos that show how to put the Synthia together. There's also a Usage Guide that shows how to play the Synthia and a Coding Guide with beginner-friendly instructions on how to program your own synth.
Once you've constructed the DIY synth, you should have a machine that combines a synthesizer, sequencer, drum machine, and sampler to support the production and mixing of five different tracks. It also features 121 onboard LEDs as well as an embedded recorder for taking down and replaying your own samples.
Going through the steps of building this Synthia: DIY Digital Music Sampler will give you experience in coding in C+++ and CircuitBlocks, as well as in hardware assembly, soldering, editing sound recordings, and more.
Don't miss your chance to save on the Synthia: DIY Digital Music Sampler, which is on sale for just $110 (reg. $119).