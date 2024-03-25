'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy a lifetime Babbel subscription for 76% off right now
If you've always wanted to learn a new language, now is a great time: A Babbel lifetime subscription is on sale for just $140, giving you 76% off access to lessons for 14 different languages.
Babbel is a language-learning platform used by over 10 million people around the world that empowers users to study any of 14 available languages. It's designed to help users learn languages with bite-sized lessons and speech-recognition technology. The lessons are organized to be digestible and short -- 10 to 15 minutes -- so that everyday people and professionals can fit learning into their busy schedules.
Babbel also helps personalize its educational model. You can work on previous material that you still need to hone, and it covers a wide range of real-life topics like business, eating, traveling, and more.
The language platform is designed with travel in mind -- to help you when you finally take that trip abroad. It is a conversation-focused platform that puts more emphasis on helping you speak and understand, as opposed to more comprehension-driven curriculum you might find available elsewhere. It also uses speech-recognition technology to help guide you while you're getting a feel for proper pronunciation and accents.
Get this Babbel language learning lifetime subscription on sale for $140 now.