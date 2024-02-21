Buy Microsoft Visual Studio Pro on sale for $45 right now

Amplify your dev work with this deal on Visual Studio Pro 2022 right now. StackSocial

Having in-house development is a massive advantage for many businesses and a service for hire for successful, thriving companies worldwide. Regardless of your development needs, having a proven software on hand to help streamline workflows, amplify productivity, and keep projects on track is a must. It's even better to secure that software for a rate that will not dent your budget.

Right now, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows is on sale for only $45 (reg. $499). Described as a "fully featured development environment," Visual Studio 2022 is Microsoft's first 64-bit IDE, and it became its best to date at working with complicated workloads and large-scale projects.

Among the many advantages that come with having Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022, users of the software can build across different languages and platforms, which opens up the range of potential projects they can take on immensely.

Visual Studio also comes with automated support systems like IntelliCode, which can understand the context of the code you're writing, and help add variable names, functions, and more to enable users to code more while typing less. Similar to AI-driven writing assistants, IntellliCode can complete a line or block of code for you, and it can offer lists of potential next-best options for you to move forward and discover solutions more easily.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows on sale for just $45 now.