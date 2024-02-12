'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy the Microsoft development platform and e-learning bundle for just $65
Being one of today's most in-demand, versatile skills, it's no wonder that coding is a coveted art form. From building websites from the ground up to designing desktop and mobile apps to creating games, knowing how to code can bridge the gap between your professional dreams and the attainable.
One effective way to get started could be this beginner's bundle from StackSocial: 15 e-courses covering major programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio. Get them both for life for $65 (reg. $1,999).
Study coding with a hands-on approach
You'll discover courses covering Python, C++, MySQL and SQL, JavaScript, Dart with Flutter, Ruby on Rails, Unity, and more. Each language is capable of something unique: Python allows you to build web-based applications, while SQL creates databases for them, and Unity helps you design 2D or 3D games.
Consider what's most important to you and your career. Maybe it's being able to design a website for your business, cut outside developer costs by building a custom inventory system, or exploring a new concept for a video game. The excellent part about these independent courses and their self-paced nature is that you can take them in any order and completely at your leisure.
Start coding with in an intuitive environment
The other half of this coding bundle is a lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 for Windows. This development environment is nearly perfect for beginners by allowing you to code in your language of choice with handy tools.
As you write, you could accept suggestions for next best sections, auto-complete lines or blocks of code, and spot mistakes with highlighted variables. You might also take advantage of collaboration features like custom editor settings, access controls, recent changes, and more when teaming up with other developers.
Your coding journey starts here, with this bundle of 15 e-courses and Microsoft Visual Studio for $65 (reg. $1,999).