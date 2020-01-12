CES 2020 wrap-up, Vantage V updates, mobile minimalism (MobileTechRoundup show #490)

The MobileTechRoundup podcast kicks off 2020 discussing some of what was announced and viewed at CES in Las Vegas. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #490 to hear Kevin share his experiences as we talk about the new year in mobile technology.
- Google Pixel 4a rumors
- Polar Vantage V gets major update
- Withings ScanWatch
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite. Why?
- TCL has a range of phones
- Lenovo's Folding PC
- Bluetooth LE Audio debuts
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook hands-on
- Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is a contender
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook brings Chrome OS back to tablets
- WiFi6 routers are here
- Kevin's move to mobile minimalism
Running time: 79 minutes, 91 MB
