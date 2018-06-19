Cisco buys July Systems to bolster indoor location services

Cisco on Tuesday announced that it plans to buy Burlingame, Calif.-based July Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

July Services makes a location services platform for use in large indoor spaces, like malls and airports. Its cloud-based subscription offering comes with data-driven behavioral insights, contextual rules engine and APIs.

The startup has partnered with Cisco for several years, an OEM for Cisco Connected Mobile Experience and a service provider to Cisco's Meraki customers.

In a blog post, Cisco VP Rob Salvagno said the acquisition supports the company's "journey to intent-based networking -- a fundamentally new way of building and managing networks for the digital era."

July Systems will integrate with Cisco's Enterprise Networking Group, bolstering its indoor location services for industries including healthcare, government, logistics, manufacturing, sports arenas, hotels, education and retail.

RELATED

Cisco Live 2018: Avoiding distillery explosions with cybersecurity

Liquor company Beam Suntory is deploying a series of IoT and security features to smarten up its plants and distilleries while avoiding potentially catastrophic cyber attacks.

Cisco Live 2018: 5G focus on making new revenue for carriers

Cisco is working with top-tier carriers across the globe on 5G technologies such as network slicing and fronthaul routing, as well as looking for ways to find revenue streams via new enterprise services.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins on smart cities architecture: Step by step

Cisco remains 'very involved' in smart cities deployments across the globe, CEO Chuck Robbins told ZDNet.