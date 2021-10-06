Citrix names Bob Calderoni as interim CEO, president

Citrix has named Bob Calderoni, chairman of the Citrix board of directors, as its interim CEO and president, the company announced Wednesday. He replaces David J. Henshall, who stepped down as president and CEO, and as a member of the board, on the same day.

Citrix had no comment with respect to the reason for Henshall's departure. Henshall joined Citrix as a vice president and CFO in 2003. He became president and CEO in 2017.

In a statement, Calderoni said Henshall "played a key role in accelerating our cloud transition and has driven significant improvements in our products."

He said Citrix will "remain focused on transitioning the business to SaaS as we work to securely deliver a unified work experience for our valued customers."

Calderoni, for his part, has served as a member of the Citrix board since 2014 and served as interim CEO from October 2015 through January 2016. He also served as executive chairman of the board from July 2015 through December 2018. In addition to currently serving as chairman of the Citrix board, he is also currently a member of the board of directors of KLA Tencor and Ansys.

He was chairman and CEO of Ariba from 2001 until it was sold to SAP in October 2012. Following the acquisition, he remained CEO of Ariba.

Since Calderoni is on the board of Ansys, Citrix board member Ajei Gopal will step down to avoid a conflict of interest -- Gopal is president and CEO of Ansys.

Citrix on Wednesday also said it expects to report Q3 revenue at the midpoint to the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $765 million to $775 million. The company will report full Q3 results on November 4.