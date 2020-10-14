Cohesity, AWS launched managed data management platform

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Cohesity, a data management as a service provider, said it is forming a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services. AWS will also make an undisclosed investment in Cohesity.

Under the partnership, Cohesity will use AWS as its preferred cloud provider for data management as a service (DMaaS).

The DMaaS offering from Cohesity and AWS will give enterprise and mid-sized customers a way to back up, secure, govern and analyze data. Cohesity and its Helios platform will manage the DMaaS offering with hosting on AWS.

Cohesity is betting that enterprises want to manage data based on consumption-based pricing without infrastructure management. AWS and Cohesity will combine on joint go-to-market efforts.

The first offer as part of the DMaaS rollout is Cohesity DataProtect as a service for backups. The backup as a service offering is in early access with general availability by the end of the year.

Mohit Aron, CEO of Cohesity, said that customers will be able to layer services such as Amazon Macie and Amazon Redshift on the DMaaS platform.

Chris Wiborg, vice president of product marketing at Cohesity, said his company and AWS have 400 joint customers before the strategic partnership. "Today Cohesity is managed by the customer and we run everywhere," said Wiborg. "This new offering is managed by Cohesity and hosted on AWS."

Wiborg said Cohesity and AWS worked on the offering for about 18 months.

Cohesity Helios, a SaaS data platform with 1,500 customers, will serve as the base for the joint DMaaS effort. Features will include:

Subscriptions to discreet data management products to address multiple use cases to consolidate vendors and data silos.

Security and ransomware detection via machine learning.

Management of on-premise and cloud environments as well as policies.

Consumption pricing as well as the ability to use additional AWS services for things like machine learning, security and analytics.

Early access preview in US begins in October with free trials in AWS US east and west regions. Pricing is to be determined.