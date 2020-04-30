Comcast adds 477,000 broadband customers in Q1, says Q2 will see significant COVID-19 hit

Comcast added 477,000 broadband customers in the first quarter amid the shift to remote work and education during the COVID-19 pandemic even as it lost video customers.

× comcast-q1-2020.png

In the first quarter, Comcast showed strong broadband growth as its media and theme park businesses were hit by stay-at-home orders. The company added 371,000 net customer relationships, which includes the following:

477,000 net high-speed Internet customer additions across residential and business.

A loss of 388,000 residential video customers.

216,000 net wireless lines.

Overall, Comcast reported first quarter earnings of $2.1 billion, or 46 cents a share, on revenue of $26.6 billion, down almost 1% from a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 71 cents a share, 3 cents ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Comcast also outlined that the second quarter will be rocky. The company said:

Our Cable Communications results, while strong in the first quarter 2020, will be negatively affected in the second quarter by the significant deterioration in domestic economic conditions in recent weeks and by the costs associated with our support of customer connectivity as the population increasingly works and learns remotely from home. NBCUniversal and Sky results also will be negatively impacted to a greater extent in the second quarter 2020. As a result, we expect the impacts of COVID-19 to increase in significance in the second quarter 2020 and to have a material adverse impact on our consolidated results of operations over the near-to-medium term.

Key items in the quarter include: