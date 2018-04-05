​Commonwealth Bank issues apology over system outage

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has issued a statement on Thursday, apologising for the "intermittent issues" its systems experienced on Wednesday.

The apology followed reports that customers of the bank were left without access to their credit card and loan information on the online banking platform.

special feature How To Make IT More Agile Business executives are increasingly moving to an IT environment that is no longer focused on big, long projects but shorter, more sustainable efforts to drive change and innovation. Here are the pros and cons, and how to make it happen. Read More

"We're sorry that some customers experienced intermittent issues with our systems yesterday," the bank said.

"Our teams have worked around the clock to fix the problem and NetBank, CommBank app, and CommBiz services are restored."

CBA said credit card payments and transfers have been processed, and that customers will start to see the transactions reflected in their accounts.

"We fully understand this has caused inconvenience and that some customers may have incurred late fees. We will assess any fees charged during an outage on a case-by-case basis and determine how to help customers who have been disadvantaged.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and would like to thank customers for their patience."

The apology from CBA comes almost 24 hours after customers reported issues with the bank's online system. At 10.35am AEST on Wednesday, a tweet from CBA confirmed the issues were system-wide.

"We're aware some customers may be experiencing intermittent issues with NetBank, CommBank app, and CommBiz. We know that some merchant terminals are also impacted," the bank wrote, noting it would keep customers up to date as information became available.

For the first half of the 2018 financial year, CBA reported AU$4.9 billion in after-tax profit on revenue of AU$21.3 billion.

With 15.9 million customers, the bank counts 6.4 million as "digital" customers, boasting 6.3 million daily logons to either the CommBank app or NetBank platforms. The CommBank app also has 4.8 million unique users, the bank reported, with each logging in at least once during December 2017.

According to CBA, 56 percent of its total transactions by value are digital, likewise 26 percent of retail sales are also digital. Mobile logins also increased by 25 percent in the last 12 months.

RELATED COVERAGE

Commonwealth Bank wants to take banking back to the 1970s

Using technology, the banking heavyweight wants to get to know its customers better by restoring the relationship people had with banks over 40 years ago.

Commonwealth Bank to take OpenStack approach to its public cloud environment

After building on OpenStack in some basic container environments, the Australian bank has revealed plans to take the same approach to its public cloud environment.

CBA preparing for 'digital gorillas' to join fintechs as competitors

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia knows it is not immune to the threat of disruption, so it is redefining how it structures its organisation and how it consumes technology to keep the Amazons and Googles, as well as fintechs, at bay.

Commonwealth Bank to deliver 'world-first' issuance of a bond on the blockchain

The bank's head of blockchain has revealed the Commonwealth Bank is currently implementing with a large world issuer in what will be a 'world-first' issuance of a bond on the blockchain that it hopes to bring to market in 2018.