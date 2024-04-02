Copilot in Microsoft 365 adds new AI perks and here's how to get them

Microsoft

Microsoft has been focusing on its enterprise customers, unveiling several new enterprise software and hardware offerings just two weeks ago. Building on that, Microsoft just added new bonuses to its Copilot in Microsoft 365 subscription.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced two significant updates for Copilot for Microsoft 365 users: priority access to GPT-4 Turbo and unlimited conversations -- doing away with limits on the number of chats per day and turns.

ZDNET previously put GPT-4 Turbo to the test and found that GPT-4 Turbo offers performance that's superior to GPT-4, a win for enterprise customers.

Futhermore, the combination of priority access to GPT-4 Turbo and unlimited conversations should enable users to receive faster and more comprehensive responses when using Copilot in the web or work context, according to Microsoft.

Web context refers to when Copilot is grounded in the latest information on the web, whereas Copilot in work context refers to when Copilot grounds responses in work data, including calendar, emails, chats, documents, and more. Both benefit from enterprise-grade data protection.

Microsoft also announced that starting next month it will increase the number of image generation boosts per day in its AI image generator, Microsoft Designer, from 15 to 100, which should reduce the wait times for image creation.

The company said that the new capabilities will be available first on the Copilot website, followed by the Copilot app, Windows, Edge and Microsoft 365. Copilot in Microsoft 365 is available for enterprises with a Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Business Premium, E3, E5, or Office 365 E3 or E5 product license.