COVID-19 concerns see Uber Pool suspended in North America and parts of Europe

Ridesharing service Uber has confirmed it has suspended some of its Uber Pool services, in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Uber Pool has been shuttered in cities across the United States and Canada, and also in Paris and London.

"Our goal is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve," Uber Rides and Platform SVP Andrew Macdonald said.

"With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service in the United States, Canada, London, and Paris. We remain in close contact with local leaders and will continue to work with them to discourage non-essential travel."

As reported by Reuters, regular rides and the company's food delivery platform, Uber Eats, remain available.

It is understood similar action in other cities around the world will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Uber said last week it could temporarily suspend the accounts of any riders or drivers who've contracted or been exposed to the coronavirus.

Uber competitor Lyft has also taken similar measures to pause shared services in the United States and Canada.

"Lyft is pausing Shared rides across all of our markets. The health and safety of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we're dedicated to doing what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19," a spokesperson said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and base our actions on official guidance."