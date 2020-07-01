CutiePi Raspberry Pi tablet surpasses Kickstarter crowdfunding goal

CutiePi has followed in the footsteps of the RasPad not only in offering a full-fledged Raspberry Pi tablet, but also in easily surpassing its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter. With more than 40 days to go as of this writing, the campaign has already been 125-percent funded.

While the RasPad comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen housed in a wedge-shaped case, the creators of the CutiePi have opted for a more portable option, offering an 8-inch display in a slate that's only 12mm thick along with a carrying handle that serves double duty as a stand. It includes the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Lite processor, a 5,000mAh battery, built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and a5-megapixel webcam. Connectivity options are provided by a USB Type-A port, USB Type-C charging port, a micro HDMI output, 6 GPIO pins, and a microSD card for storage.

To make working with the RaspberryPi operating system easier on the go, CutiePi has developed its own mobile interface to wrap around RaspberryPi. With the campaign's first stretch goal reached, CutiePi will add a Sidekick mode that turns the tablet into a virtual keyboard and trackpad when you attach it to a monitor. Other potential stretch goals are support for split-screen mode and porting of Ubuntu OS to the tablet.

While two of the early bird specials have already sold out, Cutie Pi still has a couple of remaining options to save off its eventual $229 retail price. For $189, there's the "Overbird Special," which is limited to 450 units; the "Kickstarter Special" is $199 and will presumably be available until the campaign closes in over a month. With the RasPad currently sold out on its site, the Cutie Pi has the nascent Raspberry Pi tablet market to itself, with a product shipping date of November 2020 (though keep in mind that Kickstarter delivery dates can sometimes be overly optimistic).

[Via Liliputing]