Deal alert: $159 Apple AirPods Pro, seriously

The Apple AirPods Pro needs no introduction. Take a pause at any urban city and you'll see these white earpieces resting on pedestrians left and right. With active noise-cancellation, superb audio quality that hits the right notes in the lows, mids, and highs, and seamless integration with iPhones, there's no surprise that the two-year-old AirPods Pro still sits atop ZDNet's best wireless earbuds of 2021 list. Still not convinced? How about a $90 discount that brings the original $249 price tag of the AirPods down to a mere $159? It's real, it's Black Friday, and it's not going to be stock for long.

ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes said it best, "Everything about the AirPods Pro is beautifully engineered. They are small, sleek, comfortable, have great audio output while at the same time doing a magical job of shutting out the rest of the world, and are insanely easy to use."

And for a (very) limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro discounted to just $159 ($90 off) -- the lowest we've seen the wireless earbuds go. At the time of writing, Amazon has the inventory marked as "In stock soon", but promises delivery between Dec. 8 to Dec. 13. What's certain is that you can still add the AirPods to your cart and buy it for the $159 price tag.

