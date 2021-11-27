Cyber Monday deal: $169 Apple AirPods Pro

Update: After a period of "Out of stock" on the Amazon listing, the retailer has replenished its inventory and is continues to price the Apple AirPods Pro at $169 ($80 off). You can expect the price to fluctuate by $10 to $20 dollars every couple of hours based on stock.
The Apple AirPods Pro needs no introduction. Take a pause at any urban city and you'll see these white earpieces resting on pedestrians left and right. With active noise-cancellation, superb audio quality that hits the right notes in the lows, mids, and highs, and seamless integration with iPhones, there's no surprise that the two-year-old AirPods Pro still sits atop ZDNet's best wireless earbuds of 2021 list. Still not convinced? How about an $80 discount that brings the original $249 price tag of the AirPods down to a mere $169? It's real, it's Cyber Monday, and it's not going to be in stock for long.
Apple AirPods Pro for $169
$80 off
ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes said it best, "Everything about the AirPods Pro is beautifully engineered. They are small, sleek, comfortable, have great audio output while at the same time doing a magical job of shutting out the rest of the world, and are insanely easy to use."
And for a (very) limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro discounted to just $169 ($80 off) -- the lowest we've seen the wireless earbuds go. At the time of writing, Amazon has the inventory marked as "In stock soon", but promises delivery between Dec. 13 to Dec. 21. What's certain is that you can still add the AirPods to your cart and buy it for the $169 price tag.
