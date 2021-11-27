Cyber Monday deal: $169 Apple AirPods Pro

Update: After a period of "Out of stock" on the Amazon listing, the retailer has replenished its inventory and is continues to price the Apple AirPods Pro at $169 ($80 off). You can expect the price to fluctuate by $10 to $20 dollars every couple of hours based on stock.

The Apple AirPods Pro needs no introduction. Take a pause at any urban city and you'll see these white earpieces resting on pedestrians left and right. With active noise-cancellation, superb audio quality that hits the right notes in the lows, mids, and highs, and seamless integration with iPhones, there's no surprise that the two-year-old AirPods Pro still sits atop ZDNet's best wireless earbuds of 2021 list. Still not convinced? How about an $80 discount that brings the original $249 price tag of the AirPods down to a mere $169? It's real, it's Cyber Monday, and it's not going to be in stock for long.