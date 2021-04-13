Dell Technologies updates Inspiron lineup

Dell on Tuesday is rolling out an updated Inspiron lineup, with updates designed to make the laptops more accessible -- in terms of price, functionality and branding.

The Inspiron 13, 14, 15, plus the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, as well as the Inspiron 16 Plus are all getting a refresh. Prices range from $329 to $1200.

The updated devices come after a banner year for Dell. The company shipped more than 52 million PCs over the past year, according to Rahul Tikoo, SVP of Dell's Client Product Group. This past Q4, Dell set a record for the most PCs it has shipped in a quarter.

"PCs are central to this 'do anything from anywhere' world," Tikoo said, alluding to the trends driven by the pandemic. "Our lives has indelibly changed," he continued. "We have learned new ways of working, new ways of learning."

Tikoo said Dell's performance over the past year, in the context of the global chip shortages, shows "we have a resilient and responsive supply chain."

"We've been in this hyper-demand environment for several years now," he said. "That environment is not any different as we enter this year. The demand looks really strong."

Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Adoption of 2-in-1's has grown over the course of the last year, according to Kevin Terwilliger, Dell's VP of Inspiron and Vostro.

The new devices feature a wider full HD touch display. They'll come with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series mobile processors, with a variety of graphics options.

Inspiron 16 Plus

The Inspiron 16 Plus is built for the "hobbyist creator," according to Terwilliger. It's powered by the latest Intel Core H-series processors, with optional Nvidia GTX or RTX discrete graphics. It also features a robust thermal management system.

It comes in a 16-inch form factor with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Dell was able to increase the active area of the screen by 11 percent while only expanding the dimensions of the device by 5 percent.

It features a 3k resolution panel, as well as a ComfortView Plus display to reduce blue light emissions without compromising colors.

Inspiron 13, 14 & 15

The Inspiron 13, 14 and 15 offer features designed to make the devices simple to use. A lift hinge lifts up the keyboard to make it more ergonomic, while adaptive thermals help manage power consumption. The devices come with a lid-open sensor and optional fingerprint reader with Windows Hello, so users can securely turn them on.

The Express Charge recharges the battery up to 80 percent in 60 minutes.