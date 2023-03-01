Dell's flagship XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops are getting an upgrade

The Dell XPS 15 Dell

Dell's popular XPS 15 and 17 laptops are getting a boost for their 2023 editions. The current XPS 15 and XPS 17 models run on a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, and each laptop offers Core i5, i7, and i9 options.

This year's Dell XPS 15 and 17 will see an all-new 13th Gen Intel Core processor and upgrades to their graphics card.

With a 13th Gen Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, the new Dell XPS 15 and 17 will deliver AI-powered graphics, an immersive gaming experience, and super-fast content creation workflows, according to Nvidia.

The Dell XPS 15 will offer Nvidia RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070. The laptop has a 15.6-inch, 3456 x 2160 pixel OLED display, up to an RTX 4070 or Arc A370M GPU, up to 4TB of external storage, up to 64GB of RAM, and an 86 Wh battery. This device can support an extra 4TB of storage if stored on another drive.

The XPS 15's display boasts expanded color space, enhanced contrast, and Eyesafe technology to reduce eye strain and blue light exposure. The laptop features a 16:10, edge-to-edge display and a four-sided InfinityEdge display.

The XPS 15 is made of CNC machined aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass to maintain a strong but lightweight build. The laptop has four speakers, and it offers XPS Creator Edition and Studio Drivers for artists like graphic designers, 3D artists, musicians and photographers.

The Dell XPS 17 Dell

Dell XPS 17's GPU range is slightly wider, offering up to RTX 4080. This laptop's display can be as large as 17 inches and is packed with 3840 x 2400 pixels on an LCD-LED touchscreen. Similarly to the XPS 15, the XPS 17 can hold up to 64GB of RAM, 4TB of external storage, and a 97 Wh battery.

The XPS 17 offers a Dual Opposite Outlet fan to cool the warm airflow emitted by the laptop in both directions. Like its sister laptop, the XPS 17 is fitted with four speakers equipped with Waves Nx 3D audio, CNC machined aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass and XPS Creator Edition and Studio Drivers.

The XPS 17's display has enhanced contrast ratios and Eyesafe technology, followed by a 16:10 four-sided InfinityEdge display. Just like last year's XPS 17, Dell manages to pack incredibly impressive computational capabilities into a computer that stands at 19.5mm when shut.

The Dell XPS 15 and 17 will be available for purchase beginning March 9 for $2,949 and $4,239, respectively.