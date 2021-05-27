DHS chooses AT&T for telecommunications infrastructure modernization project

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new deal with AT&T that will see the telecoms giant "modernize and transform" its telecommunications and network infrastructure.

In a statement, the organizations said AT&T had been given four different task orders worth a total of $306 Million over the next 12 years. AT&T is planning to shift DHS and its 240,000 employees to an all-IP network.

The task orders cover networking services for the DHS headquarters, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Science and Technology Directorate.

In addition to IP-based networking services, AT&T will provide all four with data networking, voice collaboration, equipment, security, and labor. DHS will also be given access to FirstNet, a network built for first responders and public safety personnel that offers "wireless edge solutions for primary and failover connectivity."

DHS wants AT&T to virtualize its networking capabilities and provide them with other technologies like SD-WAN and "cybersecurity protections that reduce the number of internet connections for improved monitoring and zero-trust networking."

Work on the projects begins today, according to the statement.