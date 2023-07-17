Expedia adds new AI features to improve your travel planning. Here's how

Manuel Breva Colmeiro/Getty Images

I've just got back from a 10-day break and can assure you that planning a trip is far from easy. From deciding where to go, how to get there, and what to do once you arrive, there are many moving parts that can complicate your arrangements.

It's for that reason that sites such as Expedia exist to help you navigate every step of the booking process. Now, Expedia is taking it up a notch further -- and helping you book your next trip using artificial intelligence (AI).

In April, Expedia incorporated ChatGPT into its iOS app to enable conversational trip planning. Using this feature, users can get trip recommendations by simply asking open-ended questions with the chatbot.

Starting early next month, this conversational planning feature will also be coming to the Expedia Android app, which will add some new features, including the ability to save recommended activities to a Trip Planner.

Trip Planner will have all your recommended activities in one place, making it easier for travelers to view their options, according to Expedia. Later this summer, hotel recommendations featuring images, price ranges, and reviews, which are made in a conversation, will also be saved to the Trip Planner.

Users will also be able to revisit previous conversations and continue them at any time, so they can pick up their trip-planning activities from where they left off. Once again, this feature will arrive later this summer.

Meanwhile, the Hotels.com app is getting a smart-shopping feature that allows users to receive AI-powered recommendations, which are based on different factors, such as who's traveling, where, and for how long.