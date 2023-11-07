'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Experience unlimited cloud web hosting with iBrave for $70
In the not-too-distant past, the idea of owning a web domain was usually reserved for businesses or large-scale corporations. Thankfully, today, just about anyone with a computer and an idea can etch their mark on the World Wide Web. Domain names and web hosting aren't the intimidating, overwhelming topics they were in the past.
Over the years, iBrave has become a leader in web hosting for many, thanks to its reliability and ease of use. You, too, can join its long list of users by purchasing a lifetime subscription to iBrave cloud web hosting for $70. The savings end at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov 12.
A website is generally only as good as the amount of traffic it can handle. iBrave offers unlimited monthly bandwidth that can handle any demand. You also won't have to worry about storage space for your website and ideas, as this plan provides unlimited SSD storage. Free daily backups of your webpage also ensure that your information remains where it's supposed to be at all times.
It should be noted that while this deal provides web hosting, it doesn't include unlimited domain names.
A significant reason why iBrave has emerged as a crowd favorite in the web hosting space is, in part, its intuitive dashboard and ease of use. The control panel you'll have access to with this deal offers more than 80 one-click install apps, including WordPress, Magento, and Joomla, among others.
Even if you currently use another service for web hosting, you'll easily be able to switch to iBrave, thanks to free website migration. Additional features include anti-virus and anti-spam protection.
iBrave is compatible with all devices that use a modern web browser, and updates to the software are routinely pushed out over the air.
Whether you're already familiar with web hosting or want to dip your toes into the space, you'll want to start and end with iBrave. Start with this lifetime subscription to iBrave cloud web hosting for $70.