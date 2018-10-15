Facebook appoints new LatAm head

Facebook has appointed Maren Lau as the new Vice President for the company's operations in Latin America.

Lau, formerly the company's agency head, will be based in São Paulo, with a remit including the management of teams in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Miami as well as Brazil.

"Latin America is vibrant and diverse, with a thriving mobile ecosystem. I am excited to lead a talented Facebook team as we continue to build trusted partnerships and drive value with our business community - from advertisers and agencies to developers and others - across the region," Lau said in a statement.

The executive will be reporting into Carolyn Everson, VP of Global Marketing Solutions at the company. She was previously chief marketing officer at digital marketing firm IMS and also help senior roles in companies such as PR firm Hill and Knowlton and American Express.

"We are thrilled to have Maren lead our team in Latin America. She is a trusted voice in the market and brings a deep commitment to driving value for our partners. With a record of building results-driven teams, we're looking forward to watching her lead this dynamic region to new heights," said Everson.

The executive replaces Diego Dzodan, who acted as Latin America head for the company for three years. Dzodan announced his departure from the social networking firm in June to focus on Faci.ly, a startup connecting beauty professionals to final consumers and left the company at the end of last month.