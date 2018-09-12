Facebook backs new Brazil-Argentina submarine cable

Facebook is backing the construction of a submarine cable system that will link Brazil and Argentina and enhance connectivity between the Southern Cone and the United States.

The 2,500km submarine cable Malbec will be the first to reach Argentina since 2001 and is due to immense operations in the first half of 2020.

The cable network will link the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, with a branching unit to reach Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Telecom infrastructure firm GlobeNet is the co-owner of the undersea cable system and will also operate it. The system will feature six fiber pairs and is intended to double the current international capacity to Argentina.

Google is also activating three new submarine cables with more than 10,000 km connecting Brazil to the US and South America. The cables - named Monet, Tannat and Júnior - are expected to improve Internet traffic in Brazil in terms of speed, stability and security.

In the latest update of its activities in Brazil, Google mentioned that it worked on the development of the Júnior cable in partnership with Brazilian technology firm Padtec and reinforced the cables, since it discovered that sharks love to bite them.