Facebook images broken, Instagram and WhatsApp struggling too

Starting at about 8:00 AM EDT, Facebook began having issues displaying any new images. At about the same time, Facebook image-sharing network, Instagram and its communications program WhatsApp began having similar problems.

While Facebook has yet to admit to any problem, users from around the globe are reporting issues on Twitter and DownDetector. While Facebook continues to run, people are primarily reporting that they're unable to upload or view images.

At first, when I encountered the problem, I was unable to upload new photographs. Now I find I'm unable to view many older images. I'm far from alone.

Instagram users are also struggling. Since Instagram is all about images, the site is essentially down.

WhatsApp users are in the same sinking boat. They too can't share photos or videos.

Several hours later Facebook Messenger users also started reporting similar problems.

In theory, all these social networks and messaging services are still on different platforms. In practice, clearly, they're at least all sharing media storage mechanisms since they're all suffering from the same kinds of problems.

