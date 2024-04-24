Facebook's Meta AI is lying when it says you can disable it - but here's what you can do

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

If you've browsed Facebook or Instagram within the past few days, you've probably noticed some changes. Thanks to the introduction of Meta AI, artificial intelligence is now integrated into posts on your feed and the search function on both sites.

Meta calls the assistant a way to "get things done, learn, create and connect with the things that matter to you," and it works much like ChatGPT and other popular AI models. However, many people have voiced frustration with accidentally tapping on a query below a post and engaging the chatbot or trying to search for a profile and running into difficulty finding the right place.

Also: The best AI chatbots: ChatGPT isn't the only one worth trying

So what's the deal? Can you turn off Meta AI?

It turns out you can't. There's no way to disable Meta AI from either Facebook or Instagram. I asked Meta AI if I could disable it, and the chatbot responded that I could.

"Select Settings and Privacy," it said, "Then click on Settings and scroll down to AI settings and click on AI and machine learning." From that screen, I should "Toggle off AI search," the bot told me. Here's the thing: There are no further settings for AI within the main Settings page, and the toggle it mentions doesn't exist.

Glancing at the AI's help page, there's a note that "Meta AI's responses may not be accurate or appropriate," and that seems to be the case here.

On Facebook, you'll notice an animated blue ring where the search button used to be. Tap it, and you'll see a search bar that says, "Ask Meta AI anything." If you start typing someone's name, profiles will pop up as usual. If you're looking for a specific post or picture, that functionality works as it did before. So while the search button might not be as obvious, once you know where it is, things work pretty much the same.

If you're interested in using Meta AI, there is some value. You can use it through Messenger to write content, generate images, and plan events. The bot can offer you ideas and such, and you'll see suggestions below most posts offering to tell you more about a certain aspect of that post. If a friend posts about seeing the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., for example, you might see a suggestion asking when the best time to see them is.

Also: Can Meta AI code? I tested it against Llama, Gemini, and ChatGPT - it wasn't even close

While it might be confusing at first, it appears Meta AI is here to stay -- whether users like it or not. The big question is: Will users eventually embrace it as they become more accustomed to its presence?