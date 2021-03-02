Free PDF download: Working from home: How to get remote work right

Working from home: How to get remote work right Watch Now

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past year has seen working remotely become the norm for many professionals. Open floor plan offices, co-worker banter around the water cooler, and teams huddled around conference room tables seem like a distant memory, as many professionals work on kitchen and dining room tables or in makeshift guest-bedroom-home-office hybrids and rely on video conferencing and collaboration tools to communicate with colleagues.

How are enterprises and small businesses navigating the technical and management challenges of a remote workforce? ZDNet and TechRepublic published a PDF ebook: Working from home: How to get remote work right, to find out.

Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

With remote working set to become the standard for many, team leaders must figure out how to manage remote workers and set goals and KPIs in a new world. TechRepublic's Owen Hughes investigates in the feature "Setting goals for remote workers is hard. Here's what managers need to know."

TechRepublic contributor Jack Wallen discusses the five key things employers should know in order to make the transition to working remotely seamless and efficient in his feature "Remote work: 5 things every business needs to know."

How can managers keep teams on track wherever they are? ZDNet contributor Mark Samuels breaks it down in the article "Working from home dilemma: How to manage your team, without the micro-management." In the article "WFH and burnout: How to be a better boss to remote workers," Samuels explores how executives must engage remote workers.

A recent survey conducted by TechRepublic Premium reported that 96% of respondents said their company either very successfully or successfully executed its remote work approach. TechRepublic's Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman analyzes the survey results in "Research: How businesses get remote working right."

Remote work and work-from-anywhere will continue to be part of the perks offered to employees long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to TechRepublic's CIO Jury. Read more about what our CIO Jury has to say in the article "CIO Jury: Remote work will remain an option for 100% of employees after the pandemic" by TechRepublic's Teena Maddox.

Also in this ebook, Siddharth Rao, a staff software engineer and a technical lead in the revenue product organization at Twitter, tells ZDNet's Beth Mauder how companies can be confident in their remote employee hires in the article "How leading companies should be handling remote work."

Cybercriminals know that working from home can provide them with an easier way into corporate networks, resulting in a rise in attacks targeting remote devices. ZDNet's Danny Palmer explores this topic in his article "Fake collaboration apps are stealing data as staff struggle with home-working security."

What will offices of the future look like? In the article, "Fujitsu to redesign Singapore office to support flexible working," ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong profiles the Singapore company's plans to reconfigure its office. ZDNet's Chris Duckett provides a first-hand account of what the office is like in ZDNet's Sydney outpost in his article, "Returning to the 2021 office is anything but normal."

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from TechRepublic Premium, download the free PDF ebook: Working from home: How to get remote work right.

