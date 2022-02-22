Frontier is the first national ISP to offer 2 Gbps internet across its entire network

Generally speaking, if you want really fast internet, your best choice has been 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). There have been a handful of places, such as Chattanooga, Tenn., with faster internet. But for the most part, you are out of luck. That's no longer the case. Frontier, a national Internet Service Provider (ISP), is now bringing 2 Gbps broadband to all its fiber customers.

While Frontier is best known for its rural DSL internet service, the company has been expanding its fiber network. Frontier's 2 Gbps service will be available to approximately 4 million customers in 19 states as part of its launch. This 2 Gbps service is symmetrical; this means you'll get 2 Gbps speeds both up and down.

ZDNet Recommends The best internet speed tests These will help you identify the network problems behind your laggy connection. Read More

So, what kind of speed does that give you in real-world terms? Well, you can download Fortnite, which comes in at 10GBs, in about two minutes. Or you download a Blu-ray episode of Game of Thrones in 90 seconds. Or, in my case, I can download Linus's Linux kernel in less time than it takes to read this sentence.

Don't think you need that kind of speed? Think again. Frontier claims that even an average home they service now has 17 connected devices, which has more than doubled over the last few years. With more and more people working from home, we need all the broadband we can get.

Frontier's not the only one that offers multi-Gbps speeds. AT&T, Google Fiber, Verizon Fios, Xfinity, and Ziply Fiber also offer this level of performance, but none of them offer it over their entire network like Frontier.

"The last two years have fundamentally shifted how we use the internet and what customers expect from their connectivity partner," said John Harrobin, Frontier's EVP of Consumer. "Powered by thousands of miles of fiber, we are stepping up our game to bring unmatched 2-Gig speeds to our entire fiber footprint and change the way customers experience the internet at home."

This new 2 Gbps offer also comes with Frontier's Total Home Wi-Fi Guarantee. This means the Frontier's 2 Gbps router supports today's fastest Wi-Fi standard: Wi-Fi 6e. With this technology, you'll get an honest 1 Gbps wireless connection to your devices.

The service also includes unlimited data, a voice line, tech support, and free multi-device security. There's also no activation fee or contract requirements. This service will cost $150 a month for 2 Gbps. Other speeds, 1 Gbps and 500 Megabit per second (Mbps), are available at lower prices.

Some of you may be thinking, "Frontier? Aren't they that second-rate ISP?" Yes, there was a time not that long ago when Frontier was a troubled ISP. For years, Frontier had been known for over-promising and under-delivering on its internet services. This led to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020.

Frontier President and CEO Nick Jeffery came aboard Frontier after years as Vodafone UK CEO to turn around the company. Frontier came out of bankruptcy in May 2021 with Jeffrey leading the way and promising that it would double its fiber investment. This is the company delivering on that promise.

For this speed and price, I'd give them another chance