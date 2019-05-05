Garmin Forerunners, Google I/O expectations, Huawei solid number two (MobileTechRoundup show #468)

Google I/O is coming up this week, Huawei continues to rise in worldwide smartphone share, and Garmin announced five new Forerunner GPS sports watches.

While overall smartphone shipments were down this past quarter, Huawei saw a 50% increase in shipments on its way to a solid second place and moving closer to Samsung. Kevin and I talked a bit about this as well as what to expect this coming week at Google I/O on MobileTechRoundup show #468.

