Garmin Forerunners, Google I/O expectations, Huawei solid number two (MobileTechRoundup show #468)

While overall smartphone shipments were down this past quarter, Huawei saw a 50% increase in shipments on its way to a solid second place and moving closer to Samsung. Kevin and I talked a bit about this as well as what to expect this coming week at Google I/O on MobileTechRoundup show #468.
- Watch out Samsung, Huawei increased shipments 50% in one year
- WearOS gets Tiles
- Garmin Forerunner 45, 245, and 945 announced
- Forerunner 245 Music review
- What to expect from Google I/O
- $399 price for the Pixel 3a?
- Android Automotive OS gains traction
- Predictions: Linux apps lose the beta, Android device emulation shown off for devs
- OnePlus 7 is waterproof. Or is it?
- Powerbeats Pro now available for pre-order
- Chrome OS 74 arrives: What you need to know
- Virtual desktops on Chrome OS: Video look
Running time: 68 minutes
