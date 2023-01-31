'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Looking for a tough smartwatch that can handle your outdoor excursions? This Garmin Instinct Solar watch features a rugged design rather than the sleek, modern look. With a battery life of up to 24 days by using solar power, the specs of this smartwatch continue to pile up to further differentiate itself from its competition. And, if you're looking for the best rugged smartwatch, you can save $120 on it right now and pick it up for only $230.
Due to tough design this watch features, the thermal, shock, and water resistance capabilities are built to U.S. military standard 810. Though the design is fantastic, what this watch is capable of is even more impressive. A Pulse Ox sensor built-in to this unit can keep you updated on your oxygen levels while you're resting on the couch, or on a tough mountain hike.
As much of this smartwatch allows you to stay on top of your physical wellness, Garmin makes sure you can monitor your mental wellbeing as well. Using heart rate variability, the stress tracker in this watch can tell if how your day is going. Using this feature allows for the Garmin Instinct Solar to give you a body battery which helps you optimize your body to find the best times to be active or rest.
Also: The 5 best Android smartwatches of 2023
The screen on this Garmin Instinct Solar measures 1.27 inches and the watch itself weighs 1.92 ounces. Though this watch doesn't hold the flashy features that the Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can do, the capabilities of this watch are perfect for the avid hikers, bikers, and extreme sports athletes.
As mentioned prior, this $230 sale matches the lowest price this watch has seen. That means, this deal won't last long so make sure you secure this Garmin smartwatch before the sale is over.