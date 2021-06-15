Garmin releases significant feature updates for Forerunner 245, 745, and 945

Image: Garmin

For the last couple of weeks, I've been testing the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE and enjoying the latest and greatest software Garmin has to offer. Good news for Forerunner 245, 245 Music, 745, and 945 owners was revealed yesterday with updates that bring improved data analytics to help you optimize your watch for health and fitness.

The Garmin 945 and 245 were released in 2019 so it's great to see Garmin providing improvements via software updates two years later. Behavior like this builds confidence in customers who spend hundreds on these GPS sports watches. The updates take full advantage of the technology present in these watches and I highly recommend you install the update for your watch.

Also: Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE first look review: Connected features for safety and live tracking

All four models will see improved VO2 max readings for trail runs, have rate of perceived exertion (RPE) recording options, and improved intensity minutes. The RPE update is also available for the entry-level Forerunner 45 and 45S.

The Forerunner 245 and 245 Music watches will receive an update that adds daily suggested workouts to the watches. The daily suggested workouts are useful running and cycling workout suggestions that are presented on the watch and based on your training history, fitness level, and recovery time. If you ever want to mix up your workouts and try out something new, this is an awesome update for you.

Also: Garmin Forerunner 745 review: A smaller, lighter option for runners and triathletes

Garmin's mid-range Forerunner 745 and high-end 945 also benefit from some additional new features. These include advanced sleep and sleep score metrics powered by Firstbeat Analytics, ultrarun activity, additional animated on-screen workouts, and improved fitness age. I knew my fitness age of 35 that I previously saw on my Garmin was way too low to be real and now I see it is 45 (I'm 52 by the way) as it takes in my chronological age, activity, resting heart rate, and BMI.