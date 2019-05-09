Garmin unveils 2019 Dash Cam lineup and Dash Cam Mini: Providing incident detection and driver alerts

× garmin-2019-dash-cams.jpg

Modern vehicles will often have crash-avoidance technology or driver alerts integrated into the front of the vehicle. Dashboard cameras are also a popular option to record the environment around you as you drive while also providing some assistance to help you avoid an incident. Garmin announced three new Dash Cams and the Dash Cam Mini as it works to provide you with the tools you need for driving.

All of these new Garmin Dash Cams are Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled so you can sync data and content to your smartphone through the Garmin Drive app. With a connection to your phone, real-time services are provided, when needed. You can also sync up video from up to four new Garmin dash cams so you could potentially have a 360 degree view of your vehicle for the ultimate in coverage.

Dash Cam 46/56/66W

These three dashboard cameras all have two inch 320x240 pixels resolution displays, 30 minutes of battery life, microSD storage card support, magnetic mounting solutions, voice control, GPS speed and location, and driver alerts. The Dash Cam 46 and 56 have 140 degrees field-of-view with the 46 shooting at 1080p while the 56 can shoot up to 1440p. The Dash Cam 66W supports a 180 degrees field-of-view with 1440p resolution. The 56 and 66W also support Clarity HDR.

The Garmin Dash Cam 46 is available for $149.99, the Dash Cam 56 for $199.99 and the Dash Cam 66W for $249.99.

The voice control functionality lets you save a video or picture, start/stop audio recording, and start/stop Travelapse time lapse sessions. Driver alerts include forward collision, lane departure, and "Go" alerts. Red light camera and speed camera location alerts are also part of the Garmin Dash Cam solution.

Video records non-stop in a continuous loop. When an incident is detected, through a measurable change in motion, the video is automatically saved for your review later. With a Garmin Dash Cam installed, you can rest easy knowing your driving is being monitored with proof of your driving skills.

Garmin also has a parking mode cable ($34.99) that you can install and then have the camera monitor your car's surroundings when it is parked and turned off. If motion is detected, then the camera begins recording. Given how many inconsiderate people I see swinging doors open, letting shopping carts run freely, and hitting cars this parking mode solution seems like a necessity if you care about your vehicle.

Dash Cam Mini

Garmin also has it's new key-sized solution, the Dash Cam Mini, that offers nearly all the same functionality with no integrated display. For $129.99, you still get 1080p resolution recording with a 140 degree field-of-view.

The Dash Cam Mini is primarily designed to continously record your driving with the same incident detection capability to save footage. There are no options for driver alerts or voice control with the Dash Cam Mini. Parking mode support is available for this camera too.