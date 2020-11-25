Get 20% off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac

Parallels Desktop is up there are my fall-time favorite and best Mac utility, allowing me to seamlessly run Windows 10 on my Mac without having to faff about with Boot Camp, or mess about with other virtualization software.

Quite simply, it's the best way to run Windows 10 -- not to mention Linux and Android -- on your Mac. Parallels Desktop transforms your Mac into one of the very best Windows 10 PCs you can buy.

And between now and December 2, 2020, 11:59 pm PST, you can grab yourself a 20 percent discount on all versions, no matter whether you're buying a new license or an upgrade.

This means that you can get a new license starting at $63.99, or an upgrade from $39.99.

