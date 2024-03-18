Get a 9-inch car display for only $100

This easy-to-install car display is on sale for $100 for a limited time. StackSocial

Driving with a GPS can help you find the destination you're looking for. However, if the screen isn't sizable enough to see with an easy glance, and if there aren't audio-support options when you need to keep your eyes strictly on the road, then it may not be your safest option. Luckily, for a limited time only, you can get this 9-inch wireless car display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring on sale for just $100 (reg. $179).

Its wide-ranging compatibility is only part of what makes this display so appealing. It comes with a 1024x600 FHD display screen that's powered by a 64GB TF card, which is ideal for playing music and videos. Its touchscreen capabilities make interacting easy, and of course, it can synchronize with your GPS navigation in real time to provide easy-to-follow directions to your destination of choice.

The display comes with 82W speakers that are promised to deliver clear and crisp sound. They function off Bluetooth connections and auxiliary connections, and they feature a built-in FM transmission. The display's mirror link function allows you to sync the display to your phone to play YouTube and other video apps when you need to keep the kids busy. Plus, this advanced and widely capable display comes compatible with rear-view cameras.

Don't spend any more time on the road without securing a reliable and safe GPS solution. For one that will also enable you to make hands-free phone calls, listen to the music of your choice, interact with Siri, and so much more, consider this limited-time price drop on this widely capable display.

