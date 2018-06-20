Get a lifetime subscription to Bookafy appointment scheduling for $39

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Bookafy

Back when I ran an escape room, I was constantly struggling to find a good online-booking tool that wasn't prohibitively expensive and/or functionally limited.

I suspect lots of small-business owners are in the same boat. You need something that's versatile for you, user-friendly for the customer and priced to fit even the tightest budgets.

Let's tackle that pricing part straight away: For a limited time, AppSumo is offering a lifetime Bookafy Pro subscription for $39. That's kind of bananas, because the regular subscription rate is $7 per month, or $84 annually.

Bookafy is an online appointment-scheduling tool that caters to all kinds of businesses. With it you can schedule customers on-demand or let them choose their own time slots from a calendar. It supports unlimited appointments and appointment types, group/class scheduling, mobile scheduling (via Android and iOS apps) and web-site integration.

The service also affords a variety of integrations. It can sync with your existing Exchange, Google, iCloud and/or Outlook calendars. It can connect with MailChimp for email marketing and GoToMeeting or Zoom for video conferencing with clients. It also sends SMS appointment reminders, a huge benefit to anyone dealing with "I forgot" clients.

I haven't used Bookafy myself, but on paper it appears to cover all the important online-scheduling bases. I'm especially gratified to see that phone support is included, as the initial setup and operation of something like this can be challenging for novices.

One thing to note, however, is that this plan limits you to a single user/admin. That's a bit odd given that the standard Pro plan supports multiple users. But I guess that's the compromise for getting a lifetime subscription for such a low price. Could you stack these subs to allow for multiple users? It's not stated anywhere; I'd recommend contacting AppSumo if that's of interest.

Either way, you still get AppSumo's rather unprecedented 60-day money-back guarantee, so there's no reason not to try Bookafy.

